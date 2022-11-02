Since mid-October, the JAC NIO F1 factory has been closed for 3 or 5 days in order to cooperate with the original plan for epidemic prevention, because most parts are in stock and can be closed for production. greatly affected. NIO’s auto industrial park NeoPark in the Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone is also under closed control recently, and the vehicle production line of the F2 factory has also been suspended.

Caijing.com Auto News November 2 news, according to media reports, recently due to the requirements of epidemic prevention, NIO’s two factories in Hefei have been shut down one after another, and the current delivery of its models has generally been delayed.

To this end, Caijing.com contacted the relevant person in charge of Weilai Automobile. The other party said: “The production has been seriously affected by the epidemic.”

NIO announced its October delivery data on November 1. NIO delivered 10,059 vehicles in October, a year-on-year increase of 174.3%, including 5,979 high-end smart electric SUVs, including 2,814 ES7s, 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s.