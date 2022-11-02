Home Business Weilai responds to the suspension of production at Hefei factory: production is indeed seriously affected by the epidemic – yqqlm
Business

Weilai responds to the suspension of production at Hefei factory: production is indeed seriously affected by the epidemic – yqqlm

by admin
Weilai responds to the suspension of production at Hefei factory: production is indeed seriously affected by the epidemic – yqqlm

Source: Caijing NetworkAuthor: Yan Qi2022-11-02 10:38

Introduction

Since mid-October, the JAC NIO F1 factory has been closed for 3 or 5 days in order to cooperate with the original plan for epidemic prevention, because most parts are in stock and can be closed for production. greatly affected. NIO’s auto industrial park NeoPark in the Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone is also under closed control recently, and the vehicle production line of the F2 factory has also been suspended.

Caijing.com Auto News November 2 news, according to media reports, recently due to the requirements of epidemic prevention, NIO’s two factories in Hefei have been shut down one after another, and the current delivery of its models has generally been delayed.

To this end, Caijing.com contacted the relevant person in charge of Weilai Automobile. The other party said: “The production has been seriously affected by the epidemic.”

Since mid-October, the JAC NIO F1 factory has been closed for 3 or 5 days in order to cooperate with the original plan for epidemic prevention, because most parts are in stock and can be closed for production. greatly affected. NIO’s auto industrial park NeoPark in the Hefei Economic and Technological Development Zone is also under closed control recently, and the vehicle production line of the F2 factory has also been suspended.

NIO announced its October delivery data on November 1. NIO delivered 10,059 vehicles in October, a year-on-year increase of 174.3%, including 5,979 high-end smart electric SUVs, including 2,814 ES7s, 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s.

See also  Mps and the capital increase. Guarantee consortium banks do not sign: that fear of remaining with the match in hand

You may also like

Markets up pending Fed rate announcement, Goldman’s outlook....

The sales of new forces in October were...

Insurance contract, 3 decisive meetings for the paycheck...

Kweichow Moutai is confident of future steady growth

Musk’s “Three Fires” Transform Twitter

Musk hints at possible $8 monthly subscription service...

Lithium prices are at a high level, and...

When the social giant reform was carried out,...

Morning Post | Apple may be forced to...

Forex Trading Reminder: Expectations of the Fed’s dovish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy