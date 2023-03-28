By Jeff Teper, President, Collaboration Applications and Platforms, Microsoft

Since launching in 2017, our vision for Microsoft Teams has been to bring all your communication and collaboration tools together in one place, from chat and meetings to apps and files. Whether it’s for work, school or home, more than 280 million people rely on Teams every month to stay productive and stay connected with colleagues, partners, customers, friends and family. Teams also supports a variety of amazing innovations from third-party ISVs, enterprise developers, and system integrators—there are already more than 1,900 apps in the Teams app store and more than 100,000 custom apps that integrate seamlessly with the Teams platform. These applications, combined with the extensive ecosystem of Teams certified devices and Teams meeting rooms, can help you maintain a high level of productivity throughout your workflow.

We’ve been listening to your feedback and rebuilt Teams based on those suggestions. The new Teams app is built on speed, performance, flexibility, and intelligence—up to 2x performance with 50% or less memory to help you save more time and collaborate more effectively. We’ve also unified the user experience to make Teams easier to use and easier to find what you need in one place. These enhanced capabilities also lay the foundation for groundbreaking new AI-powered experiences, such as Copilot for Microsoft Teams, announced earlier this month.

While we’ve made continuous improvements to existing Teams, it’s only in the new Teams that we can achieve more significant breakthroughs. Below is a summary of the most important improvements, while you can drill down to the full list in this blog post.

faster.A key goal of our new version of Teams was to make it twice as fast while using half the system resources. To achieve this goal, we have performed a comprehensive under-the-hood overhaul to completely reinvent the platform to improve speed and performance by optimizing the data, network, chat and video architecture. Although the new version of Teams is still being optimized, we have already seen very impressive data from the public preview version launched today. We have been working with GigaOm, an independent testing company, to quantify some performance improvement indicators, and the report shows that compared with the current Teams, the new Teams is twice as fast to start and join the meeting, and the memory consumption is reduced by half.

simpler.We’re always looking for ways to provide a simpler and feature-rich experience for our growing and diverse user base. That’s why we’re super excited to roll out enhancements to the core Teams experience that will make it easier to stay on top of notifications, search for information, manage messages, and organize channels—all with fewer clicks. For more information on the new Teams design, check out this Microsoft Design blog post.

Image: Usability-improved interface in the new version of Teams

more flexible.We know that many of our customers have organizational management needs that span multiple tenants and accounts. That’s why we’ve invested heavily in supporting these scenarios. We’ve improved the authentication model, sync and notification systems to provide a seamless and consistent experience. For example, many customers need to collaborate with external people across organizations, which means they need to use Teams across multiple tenants or accounts at this time. Now, instead of logging in and out of different tenants and accounts, you can stay logged in across all tenants and accounts – no matter which one you are currently using, you will be notified.

Image: Dropdown panel in new version of Teams showing multiple tenants and accounts

smarter.The new version of Teams will be the next generation of AI experience, including those experiences we announced previously, such as Smart Review and Copilot for Microsoft Teams. We’ll use AI to make collaboration easier, let you quickly see what’s going on before you join a meeting or chat, and have your questions answered during a discussion. We’re only just beginning to see the potential of AI in Teams, and we’ll share more in the future.

For an in-depth look at the 50+ new features coming to Teams, be sure to check out this blog post summarizing all the announcements we made at Enterprise Connect this week.

Thank you for using Teams – we’re excited to roll out faster, simpler, and more flexible apps starting today. I encourage you to give it a try and share your thoughts with us. We look forward to hearing your feedback and helping you get the most out of Teams.

If you are an administrator, you canLearn how to enable the new Teams here。

