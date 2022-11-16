Welcome to the new journey of the 20th Great Endeavor

——Continuous and precise force!China Merchants Futures escorts the real economy to a stable and long-term future

The Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be grandly opened in Beijing on the morning of October 16, 2022. China Merchants Futures Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “China Merchants Futures”) attaches great importance to the grand occasion of the conference and organizes all cadres and masses to conduct online and offline meetings. Watching the live report, everyone was encouraged. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that we must insist on focusing on the development of the economy on the real economy. China Merchants Futures adheres to the leadership of party building, gives full play to the role of the bridge between the futures market and the real economy, and implements the principle of “serving the real economy and preventing and controlling financial risks.” Integrating the three tasks of serving the real economy and helping rural revitalization into the main business of futures, and striving to write a new answer sheet for high-quality development.

1. Intensive cultivation to protect the “price” of the real economy

Since the implementation of the “Insurance + Futures” project, it has made professional contributions to the poverty alleviation and rural revitalization of many industries.Since 2021, China Merchants Futures has carried out a total of 32 projects, with a total scale of about 1.4 billion; 24 projects have been completed, with a total compensation of about 16 million yuan; the projects are all over Shandong Province, Yunnan Province, and Hebei Province, involvingcorn、soybean mealpigs,soybean、rubber,peanut,apple、egg、white sugarThere are 9 varieties in total. In 2021, China Merchants Futures and China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. will carry out a natural rubber “insurance + futures” project in Lingao County, Hainan. The underwriting scale of the project is 3,300 tons, and the final compensation rate is 89.60%. Farmers have played a positive role in consolidating the results of poverty alleviation. China Merchants Futures will continue to actively carry out the “insurance + futures” project in the national rural revitalization area, deeply cultivate key industries, design personalized option products based on industrial characteristics to help local farmers pass on market risks, and contribute to strengthening the foundation of food security.

2. Help small, medium and micro enterprises to improve the resilience and security level of the industrial chain and supply chain

In response to the problems of weak risk management capabilities and insufficient funds in the business development of small and medium-sized enterprises, China Merchants Futures actively leverages its professional advantages to tailor price insurance plans for industrial enterprises, and helps them through business models such as warehouse receipt services, basis trade, and forward pricing The enterprise completes the price guarantee of raw materials and products, and solves the problem of insufficient funds in business development. In 2021, China Merchants Futures will serve a total of 36 small, medium and micro enterprises, with a procurement and sales scale of 8 billion. China Merchants Futures will continue to actively promote business model innovation, and strive to give full play to the functions of financing and price risk management of bulk raw materials, and help improve the resilience and security level of supply chains related to national economy and people’s livelihood.

China Merchants Futures will study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the current primary political task, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances” “, and always maintain a firm political awareness, ideological awareness, and action awareness. In the future, China Merchants Futures will be guided by the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focus on serving the real economy, prevent and resolve risks, and deepen internal reforms, and effectively play the three functions of futures market price discovery, risk management, and resource allocation to better serve entities economy, and actively contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

