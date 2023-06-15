Welfare State in mourning, manager Matteo Romagnoli died

Welfare State in mourning, farewell to producer and manager Matteo Romagnoli

Goodbye to Matthew Romagnoli, the “sixth” member of Lo Stato Sociale, who in 2008 founded the Garrincha Dischi label. He died at age 43 after a long illness. “Hello Matteo, hello Johnny, hello Mareo, hello J, hello Quincy, hello Romagolo, hello Gennaro and hello another million ways we have called you in these years of living with you where you saved our lives,” he writes. The welfare state on his social profiles. “You scolded us, you loved us more than anyone,” writes the musical group again.

