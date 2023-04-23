Home » Welfare, the government betrays families: few asylums and cuts on housing and health care
Business

Welfare, the government betrays families: few asylums and cuts on housing and health care

by admin
Welfare, the government betrays families: few asylums and cuts on housing and health care

ROMA – The maximum deduction up to 10 thousand euros announced by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti it would be of great help to the families with children, especially for those whose income is high enough to really benefit from it. But with an unsustainable cost for the public budget: 88 billion a yearanalysts calculate This spa. Where to find the resources, from even more substantial cuts in the measures aimed at the poorest? Even now, incompetent or low-income families are suffering the consequences of cuts such as the failure to refinance the Lease support fundboosted in 2021 and 2022 with an annual endowment of over 300 million but abandoned with the latest budget law.

See also  FDP-Burkart has plan for spin-off from UBS

You may also like

Mannoni criticizes Ranucci live. Now Rai is really...

The scale of green investment exceeds 430 billion....

Concerns about bias about the doctor-patient relationship

Radici Group invests in China and doubles production

Meditation appears to promote cardiovascular health

Di Maio sent EU for the Gulf. Borrell:...

Bloomage Biotech was invited to appear at the...

Economy: FDP party conference ended – new traffic...

Claudia Ruggeri, only towel and nothing more… Photos

Bürohr – business news of the week: 20...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy