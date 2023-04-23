Welfare, the government betrays families: few asylums and cuts on housing and health care

ROMA – The maximum deduction up to 10 thousand euros announced by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti it would be of great help to the families with children, especially for those whose income is high enough to really benefit from it. But with an unsustainable cost for the public budget: 88 billion a yearanalysts calculate This spa. Where to find the resources, from even more substantial cuts in the measures aimed at the poorest? Even now, incompetent or low-income families are suffering the consequences of cuts such as the failure to refinance the Lease support fundboosted in 2021 and 2022 with an annual endowment of over 300 million but abandoned with the latest budget law.