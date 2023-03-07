The sabbatical, i.e. a year or a few months off from work, is still a rarity among managers. Career counselor Nane Nebel says it can help to take a step back and reassess your job options without directly considering resignation. Companies like Deutsche Bahn have already had positive experiences with a sabbatical program for all employees up to management level. For example, the transfer and management of knowledge, the chance for staff from the “second row” to show themselves and a generally greater satisfaction within the workforce. However, Career Advisor Nebel has observed that such a sabbatical is taken less and less the higher up the hierarchy level. She also knows why that is.