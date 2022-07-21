Mindwork expands with the opening of 18% of the share capital to a consortium of new shareholders who will support it in its growth path. Thus, the first Italian company dedicated to online psychological counseling in the business environment indicates among the new partners: Riccardo Martinelli, a very active investor in companies with high-tech B2B targets, former CIO of Partners Group; Roberto Marsella, private investor with experience in private assets and high-growth companies; Guido Rivolta, CEO of Wepartner SpA, former CEO of CDP Equity SpA; Maurizia Villa, Managing Director Italy of Korn Ferry, formerly responsible for the private equity and corporate finance activities of Cofilp, within the Banco Popolare Group; Cecilia Braggiotti, Senior Vice President of Growth and Head of Healthcare at Afiniti, and previously a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

The Board of Directors also sees the entry of 3 new members, Riccardo Martinelli representing the new shareholders, Silvia Brusatin, Commercial Director of Mindwork, and Biancamaria Cavallini, Operating Director, who will support Leonardo Bruzzichesi, Managing Director of Xenon Small Cap, present in the capital of Mindwork since the establishment of the Company, and Mario Alessandra, CEO and founder of Mindwork.

The majority of Mindwork’s share capital will continue to be held by Mario Alessandra.