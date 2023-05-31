Wells Fargo: Expects loan losses in US real estate

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said the U.S. real estate sector presents significant risks, particularly in offices, and that his bank will suffer losses from home loans.

“We look city-by-city, property-by-property to assess our exposure, and there’s no doubt there will be losses,” Scharf said.

The San Francisco bank is proactively managing its loan portfolio and working with borrowers to restructure terms, with the goal of helping customers and minimizing risk.

Many office owners are facing challenges due to the rise of remote working and rising financing costs, which has made it more difficult to access credit.

“If you reserve conservatively, you reduce the financial impact on the company,” Scharf said, noting that Wells Fargo has slightly less than 6% reserve coverage across its office portfolio. “In the context of the overall portfolio and the overall size of our loan portfolio in the enterprise, we are not overly concentrated in the office sector.”