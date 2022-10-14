The American bank Wells Fargo announced that it ended the third quarter of the year with declining earnings on an annual basis, due to the reserves it had to set aside to cope with the risk of an increase in NPLs.

The bank effectively set aside $ 784 million in reserves after reducing them by $ 1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

Earnings per share thus stood at 85 cents per share, compared to $ 1.17 per share in the same period last year, worse than the $ 1.09 expected by the consensus.

Wells Fargo’s revenue rose to $ 19.5 billion from $ 18.834 billion a year ago, better than the expected $ 18.775 billion.

CEO Charlie Scharf explained that “the strong third-quarter business performance was significantly impacted by operating losses of $ 2 billion, or $ 0.45 per share, related to legal costs, customer compensation and issues related mainly to a variety of events that occurred in the past “.

The American giant, the most dependent on the mortgage business among the six major American banks, has also suffered from the sharp drop in the sector’s sales and refinancing activities, due to the boom in mortgage rates, which have flown over 6%.

On the other hand, the rate hikes initiated by Jerome Powell’s Fed allowed the group to witness a jump in the NII, net interest margin of + 36%.