Wells Fargo beat Wall Street’s estimates for second-quarter results, sending its shares higher in Friday trading.

Here’s how the bank’s results compared to Wall Street analysts’ expectations, according to Refinitiv: $1.25 earnings per share vs. $1.16 expected, $20.53 billion in revenues vs. $20.12 billion dollars expected.

The bank’s total net income was $4.9 billion, up from $3.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

