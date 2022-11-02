Massive layoffs in sight in the division of mortgage disbursement and financing for the purchase of houses of the US banking giant Wells Fargo, among the Big Banks of the United States. A CNBC article reported the indiscretion of an imminent staff cut, from a workforce of more than 4,000 in early 2022 to fewer than 2,000 employees.

Many employees, a source told the CNBC website, would not have been able to conclude a single transaction in the last few weeks, due to the reluctance of potential homebuyers in the United States to take out a mortgage, in a context of rates. of growing interest, due to the continuous monetary tightening launched by the Fed in order to fight inflation.

However, another Wells Fargo source reported that most of the exits would be on a voluntary basis, at a time when several bankers are on the hunt for other job opportunities.

Last month, the mortgage giant announced that, already in the third quarter of this year, its total workforce had fallen by a whopping 14,000, a 6% cut to 239,209.

“The changes we have recently made are the result of a broader interest rate environment, and are consistent with the response of other lending institutions,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson said, according to CNBC. adjustments to staff levels on a regular basis, to align them with market conditions and the needs of our business “.

As a result of the maxi rate hikes by the Fed, the opening and refinancing of mortgages collapsed, against mortgage installments which, in the case of those with a maturity of 30 years, have flown to over 7%, compared to to 3% last year. And further hikes in installments are not excluded, given that the Fed has not yet said stop, nor will it say today, in the phase of rate hikes.

With the fourth consecutive squeeze of 75bps, Jerome Powell’s Fed is preparing to raise rates today from the current range of 3% to 3.25% to the new range of 3.75% to 4% .