[Pacific Auto New Car Channel]From 8:30 on January 13, 2023,REALWill bring new year new prices, AITO Wenjie M5 EV adjusted price starts from 259,800 yuan, AITO Wenjie M7 adjusted price starts from 289,800 yuan. For car owners who have picked up their cars before 8:30 on January 13, 2023, the first owners of AITO Wenjie M7 and AITO Wenjie M5 EV will enjoy rights and interests with a total value of 33,000 to 35,000.

Since its official delivery in March 2022, the AITO Wenjie series has achieved a cumulative delivery of more than 75,000 vehicles.Wenjie M5 EV and Wenjie M7 will provide rights and interests worth 33,000 to 35,000 yuan to the first car owner[ AITO问界M7旗舰版除外]including an extended vehicle warranty worth 21,000-23,000 to 8 years/160,000 kilometers and 120,000 AITO points worth 12,000. The points can be purchased in the AITO mall to purchase a wealth of Huawei products and peripheral products. You can enjoy it on the M5 2 years of basic maintenance.

In addition, all models of AITO will undergo OTA upgrade in the near future, adding functions such as super desktop, smart car search, HUD height automatic adjustment, etc., to further optimize the smart travel experience of AITO.

After Tesla took the lead in launching the new energy vehicle price war in 2023, Wenjie became the first leading domestic new energy vehicle company to follow up on price cuts.However, compared with Tesla, which directly and violently cut prices, Wenjie’s price adjustment is obviously more humane, and the compensation combination of points + extended warranty can be regarded as quite sincere.

