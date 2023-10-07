Wenjie’s New M7 SUV Breaks Sales Records, Exceeding 50,000 Units Sold

Wenjie’s New M7 SUV Surpasses 50,000 Units in Sales, Creating a Sales Myth

According to a recent news article by Kuai Technology, Wenjie’s new M7 SUV has achieved an impressive sales milestone. Since its launch in mid-September, the cumulative sales of the vehicle have exceeded 50,000 units. Furthermore, during the last day of the National Day holiday, the sales figures surpassed 7,000 units, a number comparable to the monthly sales of some cars.

The outstanding performance of Wenjie’s new M7 has garnered attention and praise. Yu Chengdong, when sharing the news, couldn’t help but express his amazement, saying, “It’s not easy to come back to life.” These words truly come from the heart, as Wenjie’s sales performance, including the entire brand, has been lackluster this year. Monthly sales have hovered between 3,000-5,000 units, a figure deemed insufficient compared to its competitors.

However, the launch of Wenjie’s new M7 has completely reversed this situation. The achievement has surprised many bloggers, including auto blogger “Zhang Kangkang KK” who expressed his astonishment, “At the press conference, I thought M7 would be popular, but I didn’t expect there to be so many orders.”

Several points have been highlighted to understand the success of the M7 launch. Firstly, Huawei’s increased focus on the automotive industry has played a role. Secondly, the M7 boasts competitive advantages, especially considering its price point of 250,000 yuan. Lastly, a key feature that sets the M7 apart from competitors is its inclusion of ADS2.0 and the Hongmeng Ecosystem, provided by Huawei.

The decision to change the M7 from a six-seater to a five-seater, along with lower pricing and additional configurations, has proven to be a wise choice. As a result, Wenjie’s new M7 has become a highly sought-after SUV in the 250,000-yuan class. Leveraging Huawei’s strong brand reputation, the M7 has successfully attracted many customers from the traditional fuel vehicle market.

While some may argue that the design of the M7 may not appeal to younger individuals, it has become a major incentive for the target users. The traditional design, similar to that of fuel vehicles, resonates with Chinese consumers who prioritize stability and moderation when making vehicle choices.

In conclusion, Wenjie’s new M7 SUV has defied expectations and achieved remarkable sales numbers, surpassing 50,000 units in a short span of time since its launch. The vehicle’s success can be attributed to a combination of factors, including Huawei’s involvement in the automotive industry, competitive pricing, and unique features. The M7’s design, although not appealing to all demographics, has struck a chord with the target audience, leading to its immense popularity in the market.

