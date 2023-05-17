Western Alliance puts the turbo on US banks

US regional bank crisis: good news comes from Western Alliance, one of the stocks hit hardest by the sell-offs that have hit the sector since March.

The American regional bank announced that it had seen its deposits grow by more than $2 billion in the days between the end of the first quarter and May 12 last year. This is a higher rate of growth than previously communicated by approximately $200 million.

Western Alliance had in fact announced last week that the level of its deposits had increased by 1.8 billion dollars from the end of the first quarter up to May 9 last year, when the amount stood at $49.4 billion.

The news boosted both the stock of the bank directly affected by the news and other stocks in the sector.

Western Alliance, specifically, soared in Wall Street pre-market up +11%, to $35.18, putting up a rally that, if confirmed, could erase the losses suffered by the shares in the last two weeks.

The stock also benefits from Bank of America Global Research’s decision to start hedging the stock again, with a “buy” rating and a target price of $42. The bank’s business model, explained by BofA, “is more resilient than perceived”.

The domino effect of the good news is evident: PacWest Bancorp jumps up to around +10% on Wall Street, in a moment of high volatility for sector stocks: just think that PacWest jumped by almost 18% last Monday, for then reset the rally the next day.

Purchases, albeit to a much lesser extent, also on Comerica, Zions Bancorp and KeyCorp.

In general, according to a Reuters article, deposit flows with US banks are showing stabilization. Federal Reserve data showed that deposits rose to $17.16 trillion in the week ending May 3, the first time in four weeks.

The sentiment of operators and large investors has improved in recent days. Focus above all on the news relating to the Big bet, this time not short, by Michael Burry, the internationally renowned investor who inspired the film “Big Short”.

With his hedge fund Scion Asset Management, Michael Burry bought up the securities of regional banks in the first quarter of the year, massacred starting in March, when investors began to attack the sector, following the collapse of SVB- Silicon Valley Bank –.

The shopping, worth $23.4 million, involved the shares of the same banks that came under fire from divestments in March and in recent weeks, following the collapse, also, of First Republic, the regional bank which is been engulfed by JPMorgan.

The new shares in Michael Burry’s hedge fund include shares in New York Community Bank (NYCB), a bank that has absorbed the loans and deposits of the former crypto bank Signature, which has also failed, for a value of $7.6 million.

Scion also bought a $2.4 million stake in Western Alliance and a $2 million stake in bank (now no longer in existence as a separate entity) First Republic and shares in Huntington Bank (HBAN), worth $2 million. Not all hedge fund buys involved regional bank securities. Burry also bought up $4.6 million in Wells Fargo (WFC) stock.