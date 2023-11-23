Western Union Resumes Money Sending Services to Cuba: What You Need to Know

Western Union Resumes Money Sending Services to Cuba from the United States

In a highly anticipated move, Western Union has officially resumed its money sending services to Cuba from the United States. The news comes after the remittance giant had suspended its operations in November 2020 due to sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump administration. Last March, Western Union reported that it had successfully concluded the pilot test it carried out for transfers to Cuba and that it was now operating normally.

“Cuba is open for operations. Now you can send money to your loved ones again,” the company announced on its official social networks. With the announcement, Western Union has provided several options to send money to Cuba from the United States and that customers could benefit from this service from more than 4,400 locations throughout the country.

Customers can send remittances to Cuba from the United States through Western Union’s digital channels, such as westernunion.com or the mobile application. The beneficiaries in Cuba no longer receive the money in cash but rather on their bank cards in Freely Convertible Currency (MLC or virtual dollar).

One of the key changes Western Union has implemented is that the money sent to Cuba is deposited in dollars in the beneficiary’s bank account on the island. This service is available for beneficiaries with bank accounts and/or MLC debit cards in Cuban banks: Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA), Banco Metropolitano SA (Banmet), and Banco de Crédito y Comercio (Bandec).

Western Union clarified that users cannot send funds to their own bank accounts/MLC debit cards in Cuba. Remittances are normally deposited in one business day.

The company calculates its exchange rate based on commercially available interbank rates, plus a margin. The sender in the United States would have to pay $110.50 USD for the beneficiary to receive $100 in Cuba, based on a recent test.

It’s important to note that although Western Union already works for Cuba from the United States, they do not yet operate from third countries. Additionally, the availability of Cuban banks will determine whether beneficiaries can withdraw U.S. dollars in cash for remittances sent through Western Union.

The company has responded to frequently asked questions from customers to address concerns and provide information on the new services. This news is significant for many families in Cuba who receive financial support from relatives in the United States.

