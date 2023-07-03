Westpac Bank predicts rate hike as Australian inflation exceeds expectations, benefiting the Australian dollar

Title: Westpac Bank Predicts Rate Hike as Australian Inflation Higher Than Reported

Date: July 3, 2023

The Australian dollar received positive news today as Westpac Bank announced that inflation in Australia is higher than it appears, leading to predictions of a 25 basis point rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this week. This statement comes as market analysts closely monitor the RBA’s interest rate decision, which is expected to impact the exchange rate, specifically with the British pound.

Market analyst James Skinner noted that the British pound is currently at its highest level against the Australian dollar in over a year. However, the RBA’s upcoming decision may determine whether this increase is temporary or a sustained trend. The RBA is set to announce its interest rate decision on July 4th, with many financial experts keeping a close eye on the outcome.

In an unexpected move on June 6th, the RBA raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.10%, reaching its highest level since 2012. Despite expectations of keeping the interest rate unchanged, the recent ease in Australia’s inflation rate from 6.8% to 5.6% in May has led to speculation of a stable interest rate decision.

Nonetheless, economists at Westpac Bank and others caution that Australia’s inflation is higher than what is reflected in official data. Westpac Bank’s chief economist, Bill Evans, argued that Australia’s core inflation rate remains above 6% and the unemployment rate is lower than projected by the RBA. Consequently, Evans believes that the cash rate needs to be raised further.

As a result, Westpac Bank economists anticipate the cash rate to rise to 4.35% after Tuesday’s announcement. Evans emphasized that another pause by the RBA to gather more information would be unnecessary and potentially detrimental to the economy in 2023.

Furthermore, Westpac economists argue that inflation in Australia is more significant than what the data suggests, once volatile items such as holiday travel packages are excluded. As a result, they anticipate further rate hikes in the near future.

The potential rate hike by the RBA could also impact the exchange rate between the Australian dollar and the British pound. Market analyst James Skinner suggested that a rate hike could benefit the Australian dollar, potentially derailing the recent rally in the sterling-Aussie pair. The surge in the pair was partially driven by expectations of a higher interest rate from the Bank of England.

Economist Carol Kong from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia acknowledged that the strength of the Australian dollar and the British pound exceeded expectations. She attributed this strength to the hawkish stance of their respective central banks, leading to increased concerns over expected rate hikes.

At the time of reporting, GBP/AUD was quoted at 1.9046.49.

Overall, the announcement by Westpac Bank regarding Australia’s higher-than-reported inflation has sparked speculation of an upcoming rate hike by the RBA. Its decision on Tuesday will not only impact the Australian dollar’s exchange rate but also could disrupt the recent rally between the British pound and the Australian dollar.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice.