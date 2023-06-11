“We’ve been resting on our laurels for too long”

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Mayr, the growth trend in the German economy has flattened noticeably over the past few decades. The economic research institutes only expect growth rates of less than one percent for the next few years. Why is that?

Johannes Mayr: Growth rates have been declining worldwide since the 1980s. In Deutschland the downward trend was particularly pronounced. In the 1970s, the average rate was 3 percent, in the 1980s it was 2 percent. The growth rate that we can achieve with normal utilization of our capacities is now only around one percent. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that the growth rate of the potential labor force, i.e. the population available for the labor market, has halved in the past few decades. In addition, the growth in labor productivity, the output per employed person, has roughly halved. At the same time, companies and the state have only hesitantly invested in the capital stock. We lived off the substance that we built up in the 1970s and 1980s.