WeWork is insolvent: Investors have learned nothing from the bankruptcy

WeWork is headed for one of the biggest startup bankruptcies ever – but VCs are simply investing in the WeWork founder’s next startup. Tech journalist Julie Bort analyzes why this is the case.

Co-founder Adam Neumann received $1.7 billion in compensation from WeWork. He has since founded Flow again, a “customer-facing residential real estate company”. Shahar Azran/Getty Images

WeWork, once the most valuable startup in the world, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States and Canada. According to court documents, the company is seeking reorganization under the US Chapter 11 bankruptcy procedure. WeWork’s investors, who account for around 92 percent of the debt, had agreed to the venture, the startup announced on Tuesday night. WeWork shares were suspended from trading on Monday. The office space landlord has never been in the black since it was founded in 2016.

The New York startup WeWork is simply no longer functioning – and the venture capitalists who backed the company when it was worth billions have learned nothing from the disaster. The already battered WeWork share recently fell by 50 percent within a week. The office space landlord’s valuation collapsed to a measly $44 million – a thousandth of its former value.

46.94 Billion Dollars pulverized

In 2019, before the disastrous attempt at an IPO that led to the exodus of controversial founder Adam Neumann, the startup was valued at $47 billion (the equivalent of about 44 billion euros). That’s $46.94 billion that WeWork blew away like a sand sculpture in the wind within four years.

In 2021, it briefly looked as if the company’s fortunes could take a turn for the better. It was acquired by Bow Ranadivé is known in the USA as the former owner of two basketball clubs. At the time, WeWork’s valuation was $9 billion, as the business platform CNBC reported.

But by 2023 the company was so heavily indebted that it could no longer get back on its feet. In the spring, WeWork reached agreements to restructure debt, reducing liabilities by about $1.5 billion and extending the maturity of other bonds to conserve cash. Previously, at the end of 2022, the company closed 40 locations.

In September, WeWork missed some interest payments. Ratings agency Fitch warned that the company was still burning cash. “Fitch expects cash burn to continue through 2023, and it is uncertain whether improvements will occur quickly enough to avoid a default,” the agency said in early October.

Who will be affected by the WeWork bankruptcy?

When a $47 billion startup shrinks so drastically, who is affected? The investors. In this case, Softbank suffered the most. The Japanese group’s Vision Fund was WeWork’s largest shareholder earlier this year. Softbank has been suffering from WeWork and other bad decisions for years. Other venture capitalists were also affected at the beginning of the year – even if they may have only recently sold their shares, the losses are enormous:

At the beginning of spring, Benchmark Capital still held more than 20 million shares, or almost three percent of the company. It sold millions of shares in August, but at prices between 18.5 cents and 23 cents, according to an SEC filing. In the spring, tech VC Insight Partners still owned 13 million shares, or just under 2 percent, according to regulatory filings, although the company may also have sold shares since then.

And then there’s co-founder Neumann, who owned over 68 million common shares and virtually all of the Class C shares – almost 20 million shares – at the beginning of the year.

WeWork is facing bankruptcy. A few years ago, the New York company was one of the most valuable startups in the world. Richard Baker/Getty Images

WeWork may have upset Benchmark and Insight – but that’s just a drop in the bucket for both VCs in the midst of their otherwise very positive balance sheet. Benchmark had a large share in Amazon’s $3.9 billion purchase of the health portal One Medical, one of the few eye-catching acquisitions of last year. For its part, Insight has invested in AI specialists Databricks recently received a $43 billion valuation has entered.

And Adam Neumann? As for Wework’s colorful founder, his holdings may have suffered greatly in 2023, but Neumann has already been rehabilitated, Silicon Valley style: He’s back with a new startup that raised $350 million (€329 million) from VC giant Andreessen Horowitz in August 2022 has – the biggest check ever. And he speaks at tech events.

As astonishing as it may seem to see nearly $47 billion vanish into thin air, WeWork is no warning to most venture capitalists.

