Wharf Real Estate (01997) Plummets Over 7% After Releasing Interim Results and Dividend Payouts Decrease

Wharf Real Estate (01997) experienced a significant drop of over 7% in Hong Kong stocks following the release of their results. The company, however, managed to turn their mid-term performance around and reported a profit of 1.81 billion Hong Kong dollars, compared to a loss of 1.468 billion Hong Kong dollars in the same period last year. Despite this positive turnaround, dividend payouts decreased compared to last year.

According to Zhitong Finance APP, Wharf Real Estate’s stocks fell sharply by more than 7% in the afternoon trading session. As of the time of reporting, the stock price had dropped 5.9% to HK$36.7 with a turnover of HK$120 million.

Wharf Real Estate’s interim results revealed that the group achieved a revenue of 6.473 billion Hong Kong dollars, marking a 4.24% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s shareholders’ attributable profit for the interim period amounted to 1.805 billion Hong Kong dollars, demonstrating a significant improvement from the loss incurred in the same period last year. The profit per share stood at 0.59 Hong Kong dollars. Additionally, the interim dividend for shareholders was announced at HK$0.67 per share, slightly lower than the HK$0.7 dividend paid out in the same period last year.

