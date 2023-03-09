Home Business What a diver must be able to do for an attack
Business

What a diver must be able to do for an attack

by admin
What a diver must be able to do for an attack

In scuba diving, compressed air can reach depths of a little more than 50 meters for a short time. In order to get to the Baltic Sea pipelines, on the other hand, the divers have to use so-called mixed gas. Helium is added to breathing air, which consists mainly of oxygen and nitrogen. This is necessary because more nitrogen is dissolved in the blood due to the high water pressure at depth. When surfacing, like opening a bottle of sparkling water, bubbles can form in the blood from which the exchanger can then die. Therefore, at extreme depths, helium is added to reduce the nitrogen content. At the same time, the amount of oxygen must be reduced at depth, because too much oxygen is also harmful here.

See also  Mps, unions raise their voices: ready for strike. UniCredit closes the first check up

You may also like

Build Passive Income: Bought these two stocks

Algeria: the energy transition will pass through green...

The Netherlands Follows the U.S. in Imposing Export...

Kremlin considers Nord Stream reports implausible

De Benedetti destroyed Olivetti with Bersani, now he...

Shortage of skilled workers: Germany is falling behind...

Enel abandons activities in Romania: the assets of...

Only 1,107 vehicles were sold in February, and...

Latin America of the non-aligned

Annual report revealed: Ex-Adidas CEO gets mega severance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy