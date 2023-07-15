Home » What a joke, political annuities are back: the people rebel with a referendum
Business

What a joke, political annuities are back: the people rebel with a referendum

by admin
What a joke, political annuities are back: the people rebel with a referendum

Referendum against annuities for politicians

Life annuities are back, why not introduce a repeal referendum to cancel this practice? The proposal

I’ve always liked irony and I’ve sometimes been subjected to it, even having fun. But what I regret is thatfree and homemade irony that some people, perhaps unknowingly, they give a damn about others. What am I referring to? To the famous annuities and I already had to write about it in other “episodes”.

Former Senator Vitali enjoys, together with his other colleagues of the famous and infamous annuity. Question what did you do extraordinary and important to give yourself an annuity? And did you readers know that after the departure of the beneficiary Does the annuity extend to the spouse, children and, as if that weren’t enough, brothers and sisters? The latest news is that the “cut” practiced has been restored and will also be returned with the arrearswhich amounts to the modest sum of approx 500 euros per month, to be added to the remainder of the annuity. With a “normal” pension on the death of the recipient the pension is “reversed” to the surviving spouse at 60% (except for some particular cases) and the story ends here.

READ ALSO: The annuities of parliamentarians and the disparities in pension treatment

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The central bank cuts interest rates and your mortgage remains unchanged? |Central Bank Cuts Rates_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Shopping: When abroad, Germans prefer to pay with...

Ukraine, Podolyak: “No compromises with Putin to join...

Elon Musk: Ad revenue on Twitter plummeted by...

Cutting the wedge and land registry reform: the...

MAXXI, but how much does it cost? Spending...

The U.S. Dollar Weakens as Inflation Subsides: Foreign...

Deutsche Bank: the 29 best stocks for the...

The Importance of Understanding Tire Load Index for...

Rai, Sciarelli: “It must be institutional. I don’t...

Canadian Stocks Dip Slightly as Key Sectors Experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy