What a shame for the RTX 3090 Ti! 500W performance is squeezed dry: it was killed by the 175W RTX 4090 mobile version

The independent display of the notebook platform is limited by the power consumption wall, and the performance is usually at least one gear lower than that of the desktop graphics card.

However, after foreign enthusiast u/Kelzs got his high-end gaming notebook Razer Blade 18 equipped with RTX 4090, he confidently overclocked and performed miracles.

After using the overclocking software MSI Afterburner to add 250MHz frequency to the GPU core (the memory frequency remains unchanged),The running score of RTX 4090 mobile version in 3DMark surpassed that of the previous generation RTX 3090 Ti desktop graphics card.

From the paper specifications, RTX 4090 mobile version is roughly similar to RTX 4080, of course, the frequency and power consumption are lower.

In the test, the RTX 4090 mobile version has a maximum of 175W. In the same situation, the RTX 3090 Ti desktop card will go to 400~500W, and the RTX 4070 Ti desktop version with similar performance is 250W.