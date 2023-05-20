What a weather for Fabio Fazio: clamorous guests, closes with a bang! Advances

What the weather is like, super guests at Fabio Fazio’s before farewell to Rai. Advances

The adventure of Che tempo che Fa by Fabio Fazio on Rai is about to end. A few more episodes and then the Ligurian conductor will leave the state TV to switch on Discovery together with Luciana Littizzetto. In the meantime, here are the guests of the episode of Sunday 21 May 2023 of the Rai1 programme. A crackling Che tempo che fa is announced. The previews

Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio returns to Rai1 on Sunday 21 May 2023

Sunday 21 May on Rai3 at 20.00 new appointment with the twentieth edition of What’s the weather like by Fabio Fazioa program created by Rai Cultura in collaboration with the OFFicina, with Luciana Littizzetto, Filippa Lagerbåck, Gigi Marzullo, Nino Frassica, Simona Ventura, Maurizio Ferrini aka Mrs. Coriandoli.

Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio: Virginia Raffaele, Negramaro and… Guests of the episode on Rai1

Guests of the episode of Che tempo che fa conducted by Fabio Fazio on Rai1: Virginia Raffaele, Claudio Santamaria and Tiziano Menichelli, protagonists of the film “Shark Teeth”, the first work by Davide Gentile in theaters from 8 June; the Negramaro with a special live performance and from 9 June engaged in the 20 TOUR to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their recording debut, an occasion for which special vinyl reissues of all their albums were made. In their extraordinary career, which saw them as the first Italian band to perform at San Siro, they boast 34 platinum records and over 1.5 million copies sold.

Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio: guests Peter Cameron and Marco Bellocchio

Other guests of the Sunday 21 May 2023 episode of Che tempo che fa by Fabio Fazio on Rai1. American writer Peter Cameronauthor of the new short story collection “What Do People Do All Day?”; Mark Bellocchio, which on May 23rd will present “Kidnapped” in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and which among the many awards in its palmarès boasts the Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, the David for Lifetime Achievement and the honorary Palme d’Or (2021); Ale and Franz, protagonists and authors of the new format “Rosiko show – Woe to lose”. And again: Senator for life Elena CattaneoFull Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Milan; Robert Burioni, Full Professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University; The climatologist Luca Mercalli; the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini; the deputy director of Corriere della Sera Florence Sarzanini; Today’s Director Carl Verdelli; the envoy of Avvenire In the Excavation.

Che Tempo Che Fa – The guest table

The evening closes with Che Tempo Che Fa – The table with Nino Frassica, Gigi Marzullo, Simona Ventura, Mrs Coriandoli. Guests: the three times Italian breaking champion Alessandra Chillemi; Francesca Michielinlive together with gIANMARIA in “Disco Dance”; Carla Signorisin the cast of “Billy”, directed by Emilia Mazzacurati; Paula Barale, making her debut as a writer with “It’s not the end of the world. The power of fragility”; Raúl Cremonain bookstores with “Become a magician!”; Marisa Laurito; Mara Maionchi; Francesco Paolantoni.

“Che Tempo Che Fa” is produced by Rai Cultura in collaboration with the OFFicina and is written by: Gianluca Brullo, Fabio Fazio, Walter Fontana, Arnaldo Greco, Piero Guerrera, Veronica Oliva and Edoardo Segantini with the collaboration of Stefano Faure, Giacomo Freri, Giacomo Papi and Antonietta Zaccaro. The direction is by Cristiano D’Alisera. Scenography by Marco Calzavara. Rai executive producer Eliana Mercieri. Editorial coordination Felice Cappa. Executive Producer L’OFFicina Marcello Mereu. Project manager Luisa Pistachio. Casting Manager Monica Tellini.

