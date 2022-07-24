Want to know how many Internet accounts are registered with your mobile phone number? To be honest, I don’t remember how many Internet accounts I have registered with my mobile phone number for more than 20 years, and some accounts have been abandoned for a long time, so there has always been a way to directly check which Internet accounts are registered with my mobile phone number. No, the one-pass inspection service is here, it can meet some of the requirements of the editor, let’s take a look at how to check it.

access: Alibaba Cloud’s “Shadowless Cloud Computer” supports enterprises to quickly realize home office

What is “One Pass Check 2.0”?

“One-card verification 2.0” is the basis for the nationwide mobile phone card “one-card verification” service by the Anti-Fraud Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology) under the guidance of the Cyber ​​Security Administration of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. On the Internet, a nationwide Internet account convenience inquiry service launched by Internet companies and telecommunications companies. The “One-pass Check” service has been upgraded to version 2.0. In the new version, support for many users’ commonly used Internet accounts has been added.



Figure 1 One-pass inspection

Where is the entrance to the one-pass inspection?

Let’s first take a look at where is the entrance to the one-pass inspection applet? Users can use WeChat or Alipay to scan the QR code below to enter. The first three QR codes are the WeChat public account. After paying attention, you need to click on the service bar below and select the “One Card Universal Check” service. The last QR code is the Alipay one-pass check applet, which can be accessed directly by scanning it.



Figure 2 One-pass inspection entrance



Figure 3 Click on the function bar at the bottom of the official account to find the entrance of the one-pass inspection

How to use one pass check?

Let’s take the WeChat one-pass check applet as an example. After entering, you can see two options. One is “mobile phone card”, which is used to check how many phone cards are under the user’s ID card name, and the other is “Internet account”, which is A service for querying which Internet accounts a mobile phone number is registered with.

Check how many mobile phone cards you have under your ID card

Let’s first take a look at the “mobile phone card” service. This service can help users to check how many phone cards there are under the user’s ID card. Currently, it supports mobile phone card query of China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom.

Enter the “Mobile Phone Card” service and enter the relevant information, then check the “Agree” button and click the query to obtain the query result after a while. It should be noted that you must not enter the wrong information, otherwise you will have to wait 24 hours before you can query again (24 hours only) get a verification code).

After waiting for a while, you will receive a query result text message, which is a text message, not viewed on the query page. Open the text message to see how many calling cards you have under your ID card and which operator they are in. If you find an abnormal phone card, take your ID card and go to the business hall to cancel the number.



Figure 4 Mobile phone card one-pass query Figure 5 Obtain query results

Check how many Internet accounts are registered with your mobile phone number

Let’s take a look at the “Internet Account” service, the operation is basically the same as the above, enter the relevant information in the query page, and then query, wait for a while to get the query result SMS. Similarly, do not enter the wrong information, it will take 24 hours to enter the wrong information.

The service currently supports Tencent (WeChat, QQ), Alibaba (Taobao, Alipay, Xianyu, Dingding), Baidu, Kuaishou, Douyin, JD.com, and Meituan, and more Internet companies will be connected in the future.



Figure 6 Internet account one-card general searchFigure 7 Obtain query results

What issues should be paid attention to when inquiring?

① When using the query function, users need to ensure that their mobile phone number, ID number and verification code are filled in correctly. If the query is unsuccessful, you can check whether the information is correct and re-query after 24 hours.

② If you encounter other problems during the query process, users can first try to solve them through the user guide provided on the query page. If the problem still cannot be solved, you can call the customer service number of the corresponding Internet company (see the attached table at the end of this article).

③ If the mobile phone number under your own name has been cancelled, you will not be able to use this service to inquire. If you need to inquire about the Internet account associated with the cancelled mobile phone number, you can call the relevant Internet company customer service number (see the attached table at the end of this article) for consultation.

How to unbind abnormal Internet accounts?

What should I do if I find an abnormal account? In the 2.0 version of the one-pass check, there is no previous application for unbinding. There are only unbinding instructions. Users can find the “unbinding and detailed query instructions” on the query page, click on it to see the Internet account classification, and then Enter the sub-information, and you can view the detailed instructions on how to query the details and unbind.



Figure 8 Description of unbinding and detailed query Figure 9 Description of query and unbinding

In other words, you have to go to the official Internet account for detailed inquiries and unbinding operations.

Summarize

The service of the one-stop check is very good. Compared with the old version, there are currently more Internet accounts that support query (but it is still too few), and I hope that more and more Internet accounts will be supported in the future. Everyone, hurry up and check how many mobile phone numbers and how many Internet accounts you have under your name.