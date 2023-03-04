Exchange Traded Funds, ETFs for short, are not only suitable as an investment for laypeople. picture alliance / SvenSimon | Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON

With Exchange Traded Funds, ETFs for short, you can diversify your portfolio and reduce the risk of loss compared to buying individual shares. ETFs are index funds that are modeled after stock market indices. To put it simply, the index replicates the course of all positions in the portfolio. ETFs that track broad-based indices such as the MSCI All Countries World Index (MSCI ACWI) or the S&P 500 provide a solid foundation for your portfolio.

Do you want to invest in the stock market without investing in individual shares? Then you have probably come across so-called ETFs during your research. ETFs are often recommended to newcomers to the stock market because the administrative effort and risks are relatively low.

How do ETFs work?

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs for short, are index funds that replicate a very specific stock market index. Index funds are not actively managed funds. This means that the portfolio is not continuously adjusted to market conditions by a fund manager by buying or selling securities. Instead, the ETFs follow the development of a benchmark index. These fund units are traded like stocks on the stock exchange.





Definition: What are ETFs?





Exchange-traded funds, ETFs for short, are index funds that replicate a stock, bond or commodity index and are traded on the stock exchange. Index replication can be done in two ways: physical or synthetic. While physical ETFs invest in the securities that make up the index, synthetic ETFs track the index through swaps. For this purpose, the ETF provider concludes a contract with the swap partner – usually the financial institution. The latter pays the index return including the dividend in exchange for a fee. See also The concept of power battery recycling has strengthened: 9 companies have increased by more than 20% since July, and the main net inflow of 7 companies has exceeded 100 million yuan – yqqlm

An example: The best-known German stock index is the Dax. If investors want to participate in the Dax, they can invest in the iShares Dax ETF, for example. This ETF replicates the performance of the Dax. In concrete terms, this means that the ETF buys exactly the same shares that are included in the Dax. If the Dax collapses, so does the ETF.

Does it make sense to invest in ETFs?

ETFs are essentially the mirror image of an index. This means that ETFs not only offer advantages for inexperienced investors.

The management costs of ETFs are much lower than those of actively managed funds. According to the consumer advice center, the annual management fees for funds with active management are 1.5 to 2 percent of the fund assets. With ETFs, the fees are instead only around 0 to 0.8 percent. In addition to these costs, there are also the so-called order fees, which you have to pay when buying and selling ETFs. Here it is worthwhile to compare the prices of the different providers.

Another advantage: Due to the broad diversification, ETFs are less risky than individual stocks. For example, if you buy a FTSE All-World ETF, you cover over 4000 companies from developed and emerging markets with just one investment. You can’t achieve such broad diversification with individual stocks.

read too With ETFs to a million depot: financial expert Gerd Kommer in the podcast Money Mindset

Is it safe to invest in ETFs?

Your deposits are protected by the legal status of the special fund. This means that your shares in ETFs are kept separate from the assets of the fund company. If the bank where you have your deposit becomes insolvent, this will have no effect on your investment. Caution: The deposit guarantee is only 100 percent if you have physical ETFs in your portfolio.

Physical ETFs invest in the securities that the benchmark index contains. Synthetic ETFs, on the other hand, replicate the index through an exchange transaction, a total return swap. And this is how it all works: The ETF provider concludes a contract with the swap partner – usually this is the financial institution. The latter pays the index return including the dividend in exchange for a fee. If you rely on synthetic ETFs, you are dependent on both partners meeting their obligations.

In addition, ETFs are transparent. Do you want to know which markets and sectors you are investing in? That’s a corrected question. With conventional funds, investors can often only see the largest positions in the portfolio – it’s different with ETFs. With ETFs that map a well-known index, such as the Dax, you can find out at any time which companies are in the portfolio.

read too Save up an emergency fund: This is how high your financial reserves should be in case of an emergency

You have to pay attention to this when investing in ETFs

Not least because of the great risk diversification, ETFs are considered an ideal investment for investors. But here, too, it is important to be well informed and only invest money that you do not urgently need. Under no circumstances should you invest your nest egg in ETFs.

As you now know, ETFs track stock market prices. This also makes it clear: Despite the high level of diversification, prices fluctuate. Even if prices usually rise again after a slump, it is still unclear how long a losing streak lasts.

The range of ETFs is booming and the selection is large. From Crypto ETFs to Rare Earth ETFs to Private Equity ETFs. The list is long and could easily be added to. According to the consumer center, fund companies even invent indices in order to launch ETFs that are based on trends. If you want to invest in such ETFs, you should be aware that these ETFs are only for speculation.

read too 5 expert tips for beginners who want to invest their money in ETFs, shares & Co – but don’t know how to start

Tips for beginners: These are the most well-known ETFs

The more you diversify your investment, the less risk you take. It is best not to choose individual sectors or specific focal points to begin with, but to rely on a balanced portfolio.

These three systems are suitable for beginners:

MSCI All Countries World Index (MSCI ACWI)

The MSCI All Countries World Index is an international stock index containing almost 2900 companies from 47 different countries. These include Apple, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and Johnson & Johnson. With ETFs that track the MSCI All Countries World Index, you not only cover many companies, but also different sectors such as pharmaceuticals, IT, insurance and finance.

Dax – the German share index

The most important stock index in Germany is the Dax. It contains the 40 largest German companies, measured by their market capitalization and stock exchange turnover. The Dax is therefore an important indicator for the development of the German stock market. With ETFs like the iShares Dax ETF you participate in the price development and the dividends of these 40 companies.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 contains the shares of the 500 largest listed companies in the USA and reflects the development of the stock market very precisely. With an investment in the S&P 500 via ETFs such as the iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS, you benefit from the dividend payments of American companies.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.