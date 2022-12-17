Thinking about the best cryptocurrencies to buy now may seem ridiculous these days, as 2022 will be remembered as a year of constant sales and bad news. After a brief recovery in the digital asset market, November was a devastating month following the implosion of one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges FTX.

From the beginning of the year to the end of November, the value of the cryptocurrency market has plummeted 60.6%. And as accustomed as cryptocurrency investors are to extreme market volatility, they tend to forget that recent swings have happened on other occasions as well: the market lost more than 60% between June 2019 and March 2020, about 70% in four months in 2018 and about 80% between the end of 2013 and the beginning of 2015. The digital asset sector, as always, remains an incredibly volatile and risky market. Nonetheless, for risk-tolerant investors, according to experts, there are some excellent investment choices.

Here are some great picks for cryptocurrency investors

Bitcoin (BTC) – The queen of cryptocurrencies, is part of the club of digital currencies whose branding, use and loyalty are well established, have never been so important as in this moment of “crisis” for the sector. Bitcoin, the undisputed and still the most valuable blue-chip with a market capitalization of more than $320 billion. Suiting investors who simply want some exposure to digital assets, Bitcoin is the most tested “instrument” and is a “must have”, dubbed by some as a sort of digital gold and safe-haven asset. There may only be 21 million BTC on the market, of which 92% already exists and the “mining” of new Bitcoins is in sharp deceleration.

Ether (ETH) – The second most important cryptocurrency in the world of digital assets. Ether is the native token on blockchain di Ethereum, so it is often referred to colloquially as Ethereum. The market cap is over $150 billion half that of Bitcoin, but more than three times the size of the next largest token, excluding stablecoins. The Ethereum blockchain is one of the most used in the world and supports a rich landscape of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), games, smart contracts and DeFi lending capabilities. Unlike Bitcoin, the Ethereum blockchain uses a proof-of-stake, PoS protocol following the Ethereum merger in September. This is a distinct advantage, especially for environmentally conscious investors, as PoS is much more energy efficient than Bitcoin’s proof-of-work protocol.

Avalanche (AVAX) – Cryptocurrencies, excluding the two blue-chips, Bitcoin and Ether, should all be considered speculative altcoins by virtue of their small market capitalizations and less established nature. That said, there is an interesting aspect to every remaining pick, and the Avalanche blockchain, which sports AVAX as a native token, it is no different. Avalanche’s “subnet” technology is the differentiator, as blockchain aims to become the Amazon Web Services of cryptocurrencies, with its subnet feature essentially it allows many separate blockchains to be implemented on its network. Developer Ava Labs sees the presence of thousands of different blockchains as inevitable in the future. Since its debut in September 2020, the AVAX token has more than doubled from its initial value of approximately $5.30.

Binance Coin (BNB) – While it is true that no other cryptocurrency can compete with the size of BTC or ETH, BNB – the native token of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange – is the closest. With a market capitalization of approx $46 billion, not only is BNB the third largest cryptocurrency, but it is more than double the valuation of the next non-stablecoin. While the sudden implosion of the FTX exchange in November was a major blow to the reputation of cryptocurrencies in general, it was a boost for the Binance ecosystem, which was FTX’s biggest rival. Binance is now the world’s most dominant cryptocurrency exchange. As of Dec. 5, the volumes in the last 24 hours on Binance were $11.6 billion, with a very significant gap compared to its mainstream competitor, Coinbase with volumes of $1.5 billion. Unlike many other major cryptocurrencies, BNB has a cap on its supply and aims to reduce it over time by “burning” a portion of its BNB-denominated transaction fees, thereby increasing scarcity.

Polygon (MATIC) – Polygon has a market capitalization of approx $8 billion. This would make Polygon’s token, MATIC used to govern and secure the network, an utterly insignificant mid-cap stock on Wall Street. In cryptocurrency, however, it makes MATIC one of the top 10 major players in the market. Backed by Coinbase and Binance, Polygon is a bet on the longevity and success of Ethereum, contributing to that platform’s growth and scalability, and ultimately enabling a potentially unlimited number of decentralized applications to run on the technology. Despite the large decline in cryptocurrencies in November, MATIC more than doubled its June lows.