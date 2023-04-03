Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

One of the hot topics of the past year has been the fort rising energy prices.

Il petrolium and especially the gas they have risen a lot especially in the first part of 2022, causing the prices of gas, fuels generally ed Household utilities, in addition obviously to the increase in costs for the entire economic and industrial system. The growth in inflation was largely due to the rise in energy prices.

The main reason for the increase was obviously found in the Russia-Ukraine war. The substantial freezing of political and economic ties between Russia and the West has undoubtedly pushed prices up. Russia is a major oil producer and the leading gas producer. Obviously, if such a “heavy” player leaves the market or is heavily marginalised, supply and prices are affected.

But is that really true? Did everything depend on tensions with Russia?

To think this would be a big mistake.

The real reasons for the rise in energy prices

The price of Brent hit a low in 2020 with the explosion of Covid. Earlier that year, before the crash, the price was $70 a barrel. After the first impact of Covid, the price started to rise again and in March 2021, about a year before the outbreak of the war, we were already back at $70. At the beginning of 2022 we had returned to around $90. The war caused the price to shoot up to almost 140, but then we gradually returned, stabilizing on a range between $75 and $90.

As far as natural gas is concerned, the price was more volatile, but even here after the collapse of the Covid the price, already in autumn 2020, had reached higher pre-pandemic levels. In autumn 2021, the price of natural gas was around +85% compared to the maximum peak of autumn 2020.

In short, looking at price movements, well before the war growth was already clearly visible and concrete.

Why this?

Well, to give an explanation you have to take a step back and look at the energy transition. Everywhere in developed countries, which are still among the main consumers of energy, a campaign aimed at replace fossil fuels with renewable sources. An undoubtedly good and just campaign for our future, but with some doubts as to whether the economic system is ready yet.

Here I will not make predictions of futuristic scenarios. I am not an engineer or a scientist and I am not even able to say whether the price movements are all a conspiracy of the oil giants or not. What I do is follow the markets and the economy and from this point of view what I have to point out is that with the significant “disincentives” on fossil fuels, energy companies have significantly reduced investments in Oil & Gas in the last decade. Fewer explorations, fewer fields put into operation, closure of refineries have been a constant. In some cases, the oil companies themselves have been among the largest investors in renewables.

The fact, however, is that once the “covid recessionThe economy found itself with a newfound demand for oil and gas, against which supply has not kept pace.

The war certainly had an impact, but it came later and at most it created a “speculationtemporary. In reality, prices have already returned below pre-war levels, although much higher than some time ago. And the reason for this structural and long-term increase is essentially the fact that in recent years there has been a lack of new investment projects capable of increasing supply.

Even after a 2022 with very high prices and truly remarkable profits, the “Big OilAt the moment they prefer to distribute higher dividends, buy back more treasury shares or even invest in green projects rather than venturing into new investments in gas and oil.

Future prospects

The price of gas and oil essentially depends on supply and demand. So, wanting to simplify, I feel like saying that the elements that will impact the price will be:

time frame in which green technologies will become more competitive and will be as economically efficient as oil and gas. Some already are, but it’s too little for the world economy as a whole; global economic performance (a recession reduces the demand for energy); will of the policy makers public to continue on the energy transition. A timeline review could extend the life of fossil technologies, sustaining demand for them for many years to come; increase/reduction of investments in new fossil energy projects by energy companies.

Currently I feel I’m pretty neutral on the energy price. The economic slowdown should avoid sharp increases in demand, but probably, given the context, oil companies will not rush to make new investments. So even in the face of declining demand, supply shouldn’t be too much.

Net of other sudden shocks, current prices represent a good balance a few months from now. Then, of course, the scenarios change rapidly on this front.

See you soon!