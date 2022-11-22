Listen to the audio version of the article

Tackling the energy crisis and the difficult international situation with teamwork, creating a system according to a shared path of growth and development. This is the way in which four large French companies active in Italy are thinking, asking the institutions and the economic system for greater cohesion and synergies because the crisis has revealed the fragility of the supply chains in various sectors, including the agri-food and automotive sectors , as well as guaranteeing the sustainability and innovation objectives indicated in the Green new deal.

These are the themes at the center of the round table «Production chains between crises and challenges for the future» organized by the French Chamber of Commerce in Italy (CCI France Italie) which is attended by over 350 French and Italian companies. «Trade between Italy and France is worth over 84 billion euros and creates a total of 400,000 jobs – recalls Denis Delespaul, president of CCI France Italie -. The companies (Renault Italy, Michelin Italy, Carrefour and Lactalis ndr) present at this round table contribute greatly to the creation of this wealth. Thanks to shared values, a common history and a unique complementarity, our economies together will help build a responsible future”. Michelin has been present in Italy since 1906 and today it employs 3,800 people who produce 14 million tires with an export share of around two thirds. “There is a problem of impoverishment for businesses and consumers with the risk of a shift towards products of lower value and quality,” says Simone Mattion, CEO of Michelin Italy. The automotive world is at the center of a radical change of all paradigms and, adds Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italy “in 10 years 40-45% of revenues will come from data management, digital services and subscriptions” . The step from ownership to shared mobility seems real but Fusilli thinks that perhaps in 2035 we will not be ready to stop the sale of petrol and diesel cars. «Today, we who work in the car industry are facing a Copernican revolution, whose three main ingredients are the technological transition, the energy transition and the digital transition.

Elements which, added together, can be a driving force for economic development and opportunities for the entire sector, provided that there is a synergistic public-private approach to accompany this revolution – continues Fusilli -. For the Renault Group, Italy and its suppliers are a fundamental lever given their centenary experience and knowledge of the automotive industry. To date, the Group makes purchases for around 1 billion euros in Italy, 40% around the powertrain and its components, a great strength of the Italian market. Renault intends to take a step forward and develop a solid system around the electric car value chain, technology, digitization and the circular economy.” Christophe Rabatel, CEO of Carrefour Italia, also talks about transition but food. «In a complex historical period between inflation, energy costs and a decrease in purchasing power, we are strongly convinced that to overcome today’s and tomorrow’s challenges it is essential to create a system with all the players in the supply chain. Like Carrefour Italia, we are committed to supporting local Italian producers and we believe we can work together to find a better balance between sustainability and accessibility in the food sector. Our goal at group level is to concretely implement the food transition for everyone and we believe that Italy, with its great food tradition, its values ​​of territoriality and regional typicality and its agri-food excellence, can play a leading role in this path”. Giovanni Pomella, general manager of Lactalis in Italy, also talks about a supply chain whose costs are under pressure due to the rise in feed and energy prices, and looks to the future. «We invest for a continuous renewal and development of the dairy sector. We believe in the need to create a system to best support the entire supply chain, even more so in the face of the current difficult scenario, to support a growth path on international markets, where we are already protagonists today: in fact we manage to be present with the Galbani brand in 140 countries, and we have reached 30 countries with PDOs, the true flagship of our sector and in which we intend to invest more and more. Italy needs participatory and shared measures and interventions for greater competitiveness in the sector and the role of institutions as well as Italian companies is fundamental”.

Of course we have to face the issue of the high cost of labor on which we have to intervene with the cut of the tax wedge by moving «towards a hybrid model of development, with the interaction between different ecosystems» underlines Pomella. Because in the background there is a historical complementarity between Italy and France whose GDP is worth 30% of the European GDP.