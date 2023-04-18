What Are the Risks of Passive Investing?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

What are the risks of ETFs? Investing in funds a passive management involves gods risks?

The ETF they are a financial instrument that has gradually become more widespread in recent years, both for its transparency and for its lower costs compared to a mutual fund.

We know that i advantages of investing in ETFs are many, but when we talk about investment we can never forget the other side of the coin, i.e. the risks.

In this article we will try to understand what are the risks associated with investing in ETFs.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

ETFs: An introduction

It probably already is but, as the Latins said, repetitions helpso let’s try to frame in a nutshell what a ETF (Exchange Traded Fund).

An ETF is a passively managed fund that tracks a market index (benchmark).

In fact, through their composition, they reflect the trend of an index or of a raw material, depending on the type.

The ETF they are undoubtedly the tool more efficient available on the market to be able to invest their savings, also because they are able to reduce the heavy costs typical of the active management of a mutual fund.

ETFs are also really many, and they have good flexibility.

Now, after this brief introduction, we can move on to see what risks you will face if you choose to invest in these instruments.

The investment risk

The first thing we have to say is related to the risk In general: There are no investments that are risk-free. There may be riskier investments, or less risky investments, but there are no zero-risk investments anyway.

Furthermore, if we want to earn more, and therefore obtain higher returns, we must “accept” to run a higher risk.

Il investment risk refers to the composition of the fund itself. For example, if I choose an equity ETF, this fund will invest in equities, and consequently will have the typical risks of equities (therefore relating to that asset class).

If, on the other hand, I choose a bond ETF, this fund will invest in bonds, so it will have the risks of bonds, such as issuer risk or exchange rate risk, for example.

In short and speaking “bread and salami” as I like it, an ETF incorporates all the risks that are typical of the instruments in which it invests.

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Risks of ETFs

Now let’s see the main ones 3 risks relating to passively managed funds, which however are also usually typical of all investments.

Market risk

The first risk we face is the market risk. We are talking about the risk associated with generalized price changes in a given market, which can be the stock market, for example.

It is practically a question of the general dynamics of the markets: in fact, if the market goes up or down, or if the market goes well or badly, this will obviously be reflected on your investment.

Volatility risk

The volatility it is a risk very much associated with ETFs.

By volatility we mean the unpredictable fluctuations of investments; if an ETF is volatile, then the risk will obviously be higher. For example, if you choose to invest in a stock ETF, it will certainly be more volatile than a bond ETF.

Concentration risk

This risk is related instead to the portfolio composition. If you invest but don’t diversify fully, you will find yourself taking significant risks.

This can happen to you if you invest, for example, in a few sectors, or in a few countries or even in a single currency.

Obviously, diversification is one of the pillars of investments.

The risk associated with the replication method

As you know, ETFs can be a physical replica oppure a synthetic reply.

Depending on the replication method they follow they have different risks. Let’s see together:

Physical replica : in this case the ETF replicates the index and aims to physically own the securities that compose it. There is no counterparty risk, but attention must be paid to the risk of illiquidity, which is due to a widespread practice, namely the lending of portfolio securities. In the event of a strong redemption request, the “physical” absence of the securities in the portfolio – because they have been lent to third parties – could generate problems of illiquidity;

Synthetic replica: in this case, ETFs take advantage of contracts and agreements to guarantee themselves an economic return equal to the performance of the index they have to replicate. The structural risks here are linked to the counterparty (because the bank that undertakes to pay the return on the basket could go bankrupt) but also to the types of investment that are used as collateral.

Risk of failure

We now come to the last concrete risk that we must always think about when we talk about investments.

In fact, we are talking about the risk of failure of an ETF: but does this risk actually exist?

In theory, anyone who buys an ETF is not exposed to the issuer or bankruptcy risk of the asset management company. This is because, behind the share purchased, there is a basket of securities whose existence is guaranteed by the custodian bank.

What does it mean? That the risk manifests itself only in the chaos in which all the issuing companies that make up the reference index fail. Understand that this probability is almost zero.

My Business Opinions

We have come to the end of our discussion in which we have tried to analyze all the risks related to ETFs.

As we have already repeatedly pointed out there are no investments without riskhowever we can naturally choose investments that are safer and that promise better returns for us.

For ETFs we have seen that however it is limited riskswhich in many cases are stemmed by EU regulations or internal management company systems.

However, it is important that an investor understands what he is investing in and above all that he is aware that there is not just one type of ETF, but that the secret to investing to the fullest of one’s potential is to diversify.

The ETF also allows you to bypass the idiosyncratic riskor that linked to the change in price caused by unique circumstances and correlated with a specific security, or with that of a specific sector.

Also for all these reasons the ETF they are one of the most successful innovations of recent years among the many products of the financial industry, because they make it possible to reach any type of market with low costs compared to those of a mutual fund.

In this regard I can tell you that mine opinions towards ETFs they are certainly positive, because I consider them very useful, transparent tools with low management fees.

Naturally, the risks are also present in a similar investment, but as you have seen, they are still tolerable.

Furthermore, there is a very important factor to consider when making an investment: it is the tempo.

Time is the only factor that allows us to mitigate risks, because the longer I invest, the greater the chances I will have of obtaining returns and taking on tolerable risks.

If you want to know more about ETFs and want to read some guides on these instruments, I suggest you take a look here.

If, on the other hand, you are interested in knowing what are the best ETFs you can read here.

If you are looking for some guide to invest instead, I suggest you consult these resources to start a conscious investment journey:

Enjoy the reading!