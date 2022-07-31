Home Business What are the second batch of supported models for Hongmeng 3.0? List of the second batch of upgrades in harmonyos 3.0-Mobile- itBusiness News-it Industry
What are the second batch of supported models for Hongmeng 3.0? List of the second batch of upgrades in harmonyos 3.0

What are the second batch of supported models for Hongmeng 3.0? List of the second batch of upgrades in harmonyos 3.0

The official version of harmonyos 3.0 will be launched on July 27. The official said that Hongmeng 3.0 will be smoother, freer and more secure. So what are the second upgrades of harmonyos 3.0? Let me introduce to you. , let’s take a look.

　　


The second batch of upgrade list of harmonyos3.0

1. List of the second batch of upgrades

The second batch of upgrades is expected to be launched in early August

　　HUAWEI Mate 40E Pro

HUAWEI Mate 40E

　　HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro

　　HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G

　　HUAWEI Mate 30E Pro 5G

　　HUAWEI Mate 30 RS

HUAWEI Mate 30

　　HUAWEI Mate 305G

　　HUAWEI P50E

HUAWEI P40

HUAWEI P40 Pro

HUAWEI P40 Pro+

HUAWEI P40 (4G)

Two, harmony3.0

According to Huawei, Hongmeng 3.0 will bring users an upgraded experience in six aspects, including HyperTerminal, Hongmeng Zhilian, Universal Card, smooth performance, and privacy and security.

Yu Chengdong said that over the past three years, Hongmeng has continued to upgrade and evolve, and continue to bring more powerful new functions and more intimate new experiences to Huawei users. The release of Hongmeng 3.0 has ushered in a series of major updates for Huawei’s mobile phones, tablets, smart screens and other products, as well as a natural and smooth multi-device interactive experience.

According to reports, Hongmeng 3.0 has fully “expanded” the super terminal, and 12 devices such as mobile phones, tablets, PCs, smart screens, speakers, headphones, watches, ink tablets, monitors, printers, smart glasses, and car machines all support connection combinations. into HyperTerminal.

The above is the sharing of the second batch of upgrade list of harmonyos 3.0. Do you have any models you are using? I hope it will be helpful to you.

