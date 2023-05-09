What are the signals released by China’s ten measures to regulate real estate brokerage services? _China Net

(Economic Observer) What are the signals released by China‘s ten measures to regulate real estate brokerage services?

China News Agency, Beijing, May 9th: What are the signals released by China‘s ten measures to regulate real estate brokerage services?

China News Agency reporter Pang Wuji

The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of China and the State Administration for Market Regulation jointly issued the “Opinions on Regulating Real Estate Brokerage Services” a few days ago. The Opinions clarified regulatory measures in 10 aspects, including strengthening the management of business entities, clarifying the content of brokerage services, and reasonably determining brokerage service fees.

According to the analysis, the new regulations of the real estate brokerage industry released three signals.

First, China‘s real estate market has entered the “stock era”, and real estate brokerage services, which mainly cover the second-hand housing market, have become one of the key points of property market policy regulation.

Yang Xianling, president of Blank Research Institute, believes that the new policy introduced this time is not a policy to suppress the real estate brokerage industry, but to promote the standardized development of the industry. This is also a relatively complete statement made by the official regulatory level on the practitioners, fees, and service content of the brokerage industry over the years.

It is worth noting that the main background of the introduction of the new policy is that China‘s real estate market has gradually entered the “stock era”. Zhang Dawei, chief analyst of Centaline Real Estate, pointed out that after years of development, China‘s first- and second-tier cities have accumulated a large stock of housing, and the proportion of second-hand housing transactions has gradually increased. Take Beijing and Shanghai as examples. In recent years, the volume of second-hand housing transactions in Beijing and Shanghai has accounted for more than 80% of the total transactions in the local housing market. A large number of second-hand housing transactions rely on intermediaries to provide intermediary services. Therefore, the focus of real estate regulation also needs to gradually shift from the regulation of developers in the past to the regulation of both developers and intermediary companies.

Li Yujia, chief researcher of the Housing Policy Research Center of the Guangdong Provincial Institute of Urban Planning, pointed out that in the era of real estate stock, it is necessary to revitalize the stock, drive the increase, and promote a virtuous circle, which requires reducing institutional transaction costs. In particular, the current expectation that housing prices will “only rise but not fall” has been broken. Home buyers are more sensitive to various “hidden costs” generated during the transaction process. Transaction costs such as transaction cycle and intermediary fees have become the biggest obstacle to a virtuous circle in the market. one. The new regulations released this time are “swords” to address these issues.

Second, rectify the chaos of real estate brokerage services and reduce the “non-essential” costs in the circulation of second-hand housing transactions.

Among the ten measures in the new regulations, three involve the charging of brokerage services. For example: The new regulations propose that real estate brokerage agencies should reasonably reduce housing sales and leasing brokerage service fees. A real estate brokerage institution with a dominant market position shall not abuse its dominant market position to charge brokerage service fees at unfairly high prices. At the same time, it is proposed that the price tag be strictly implemented.

Zhang Dawei said frankly that many intermediary agencies have lengthened the industrial chain. From renting, buying and selling second-hand housing to credit, some intermediary agencies take advantage of scale advantages to increase fees and extend fees, becoming more and more like financial institutions. There are also some intermediary agencies that use exclusive house sources to monopolize in disguise, excluding the possibility of buyers choosing other financial institutions. The new policy has suggested normative requirements for these chaos.

Li Yujia also said that big transactions such as buying a house have strong attributes of people’s livelihood, but many intermediaries use information asymmetry and transaction professionalism to include unnecessary fees, such as bridge financing, mortgage fees, guarantee fees, etc., to buy houses for residents It brings additional burden, and the service items are not clearly marked. The new regulations released this time have specific specifications and requirements for these chaos.

Guo Yi, chief analyst of Heshuo Institute, pointed out that it is necessary to see that the new policy does not directly control the rate, which provides a new idea for the handling of complex industries such as real estate intermediaries, taking into account healthy development and bottom-line management, and there is no “one size fits all”.

Third, tiered pricing and bilateral fees may become a new model of second-hand housing transaction services.

The new regulations clearly state that tiered pricing is encouraged based on the principle that the higher the transaction price, the lower the service fee rate. The brokerage service fee shall be borne jointly by both parties to the transaction.

Yang Xianling said that on average, the intermediary fee rate for second-hand housing transactions in China is less than 2% of the total transaction price (6% in the United States and 5% in Japan), which is already one of the countries with the lowest fees in the world. But home buyers still feel a heavy burden. The reason is that in other countries, the seller pays most or all of the agency fees, while in China, the buyer bears almost all the agency fees and related service fees. Therefore, the policy clearly states that two-way charges and separate charges for derivative services are encouraged, which helps reduce the burden on buyers. More importantly, the seller’s payment will promote the regulation of the industry, and the irregular and opaque charging chaos such as order grabbing and rebates will be purified to a certain extent.

Guo Yi also believes that from the perspective of future development trends, bilateral charges may become a “solution” to balance service quality and service income of practitioners in the future, driving the formation of a new industry pattern.

With regard to tiered pricing, Guo Yi said that this move will return the pricing power to the market, and the service fees will be publicized in sections, so that both parties to the transaction can choose according to their needs, which will help promote large brand brokerage companies to provide higher quality and more distinctive brokerage services , to provide assistance for the high-quality development of the industry. (over)

