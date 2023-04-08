Flight cancellations are no longer news, as they happen more often than you can imagine. However, it is one thing to view statistics and another for it to happen to you directly. If you are faced with this, you would know how frustrating it can get, as it messes up your plans. The good news, however, is that you can get compensated for this.

The flight cancellation compensation ensures you don’t get the shorter end of the stick when an airline cancels your flight without at least two weeks’ notice. Under the EU Regulation Nr. 261/2004, you may be entitled to a ticket refund or a replacement flight. You could even get monetary compensation but first, get to know your rights!

What is the EU Regulation Nr. 261/2004?

The EU Regulation Nr. 261/2004 protects the rights of air passengers in the UK and EU member states. This applies if you have to deal with any form of flight disruption, from delays to cancellations, missed connecting flights, and denied boarding. In the case of a cancelled flight, you may be entitled to the following:

A ticket refund or a replacement flight.

Monetary compensation between €250 and €600 per passenger, calculated based on the distance of the flight.

Refreshments and beverages for long waiting periods at the airport if the flight was cancelled at the last minute.

This compensation only applies following these conditions:

The airline informed you of the cancellation less than 14 days before the scheduled departure date.

The flight is departing from the EU or UK or is landing in one, with the airline headquarters located in an EU member state.

The reason for the cancellation is within the airline’s control.

The flight was operated within the last 6 years.

How to Claim Compensation

Now that you know your rights under European law, you can go ahead to claim compensation for your cancelled flight. Follow the steps below:

Gather all relevant documents. This includes a valid booking ticket, receipts and vouchers from the airline, and your valid ID card.

Request to know the reason behind the cancellation and have the airline put it in writing. This will be added as a supporting document.

Visit the airline’s website on how to reach them directly. In some cases, you would see the compensation form on the site. You can also contact them to know how to go about it.

Get help. This can be either by hiring an attorney or reaching out to established firms like Flightright that can help with this.

Bottom Line

Getting your cancelled flight compensation can seem like a tedious process but it isn’t. You shouldn’t have to embrace any form of inconvenience without fighting for your right. This is why it is often encouraged that air passengers are aware of their rights in the case of a flight disruption, instead of grumbling and doing nothing about it. This, in turn, keeps airlines on their toes to act better and be more effective.

