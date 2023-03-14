Home Business What Bayer is up to with the new CEO
What Bayer is up to with the new CEO

What Bayer is up to with the new CEO

That says a lot about the 56-year-old, who until recently was the head of pharmaceuticals at the Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche, hired by Bayer on April 1 and will become CEO on June 1. Anderson is unconventional, dynamic, has a penchant for risk. “Bill is American through and through,” says someone who has seen him up close. “He’s curious, progress-driven, optimistic.” The Swiss pharmaceutical analyst Michael Nawrath from the research house Octavian, who has known Anderson for years, characterized him as “agile” and “extremely ambitious”: “He wants to be the first everywhere.” When it became clear , he announced that he would not be promoted to CEO at Roche.

