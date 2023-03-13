Bonds are considered less risky than stocks. Pickadook / Shutterstock.com

The fact that interest rates have risen in the past year has made bonds more attractive to private investors again. Bonds are fixed income securities – by investing, your company borrows money and earns interest in return. Retail investors cannot buy many bonds directly due to regulatory requirements. But if you want to invest, you can use bond funds and ETFs.

Bonds have been considered unattractive by many private investors in recent years. The reason: These are fixed-income securities. How much return bonds bring investors depends on the interest rate.

In the low-interest environment, many investors prefer to focus on other asset classes such as shares and real estate. In the past year, however, interest rates have risen sharply, which means that bonds have again become a topic of conversation for private investors.

You can read here what a bond is and how you can invest.

What is a bond?

Bonds are also called bonds, bonds or debentures. These securities offer investors regular interest payments and the right to a return of the money invested after a set period of time.

Anyone who issues a bond calls themselves Issuer. Issuers can be governments, companies and organizations. They borrow money on the capital market with the help of securities in order to finance themselves. The Notes are not publicly traded but are frequently traded on a stock exchange.

What bonds are there?

There are different types of bonds. For example, states raise money with the help of government bonds. The interest rate is determined by the creditworthiness, i.e. the creditworthiness, of the respective country. Bonds from countries with a very high credit rating are considered a security component in the portfolio, as they generally fluctuate less than shares. However, the return is usually lower.

issue companies corporate bonds, also known as corporate bonds. Also Pfandbriefe are bonds. They are issued by Pfandbrief or mortgage banks. They are considered to be particularly safe because they are covered, among other things, by real estate and ship mortgages or land charges.

What do par value, coupon and term mean?

Bonds have terms of issue that are set before the securities are issued. The features include the face value, also called nominal value. The nominal value is the monetary amount of the bond, i.e. the amount of the claim.

The so-called Coupon indicates the amount of interest as a percentage. It is also known as the nominal interest rate because it refers to the face value of the bond. In Germany, the issuer of the bond usually pays once a year coupon interest out of. In the US, payment is quarterly.

Die Duration is also set before the bond is issued. After this period, the issuer must pay you back the capital that you have invested.

How can I buy a bond?

You can theoretically buy bonds directly from a bank or an online broker. However, there are many bonds that private investors are not allowed to buy. The reason: since 2018, companies have had to provide private investors with a basic information sheet due to a regulation on the purchase of bonds. In most cases, however, these information sheets are not prepared for corporate bonds.

In addition, many of the bonds that private investors can invest in are only issued in large denominations. This means that the minimum amount you would have to invest is very high – it can be as high as 100,000 euros, for example.

Alternatively, you can actively managed bond funds invest. These invest in either government bonds, corporate bonds or a mixture of both. The focus is on the widest possible spread. Also Bond ETFs are one way to invest in the bonds. They work on the same principle as stock ETFs by tracking the performance of a bond index.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

aha