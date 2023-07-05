Home » What can and may income tax assistance associations in Germany do?
Business

What can and may income tax assistance associations in Germany do?

by admin
What can and may income tax assistance associations in Germany do?

A wage tax assistance association may advise employees primarily on tax matters that revolve around the topic of income tax. Advice on questions about pensions or maintenance is also possible, for example. Employees (including civil servants), pensioners, students, those doing voluntary service and those receiving maintenance can seek advice. Anyone who has income from renting and leasing or capital assets (e.g. from building loan contracts or shares) may also be able to seek advice from an income tax assistance association. According to the law (StBerG §4 Abs. 11), this is only possible if you do not receive more than 18,000 euros in annual income from rent or capital assets. In the case of jointly assessed spouses, double the amount applies (EUR 36,000). Only sometimes can and may an income tax assistance association completely replace the tax consultant.

See also  Berlusconi's funeral, an (un)conscious comedy of art for Italy

You may also like

Startups: How layoffs bring new impetus to the...

the new plans of the European governments

The Rise of the Digital Dollar: Accelerating the...

Bisignani: “Meloni wins the Europeans hands down and...

Christina Tops the CCFA 2022 Life Service Industry...

Lidl organization chart: the heads at the top...

Piazza Affari closes at -0.6%, expected by minute...

Electric cars, Stellantis’ STLA Medium architecture makes its...

Zhongyi Daily Chemical Leads the Way in Drafting...

Analysis: Why there will be no recession in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy