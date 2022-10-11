On a cold autumn morning, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, takes part in the “Green Talks” of RCS Academy and talks about the winter that awaits Italy, caught between the war and the resulting energy crisis and which has pressure the Mite since last February. The goal of completing 90% of the stockpiles was reached two weeks ago, succeeding in the goal of freeing ourselves from Russian dependence, reduced to 10%, and safeguarding the homes of Italians in the coming months: “We should be able to do a quiet winter season. The stocks have exceeded 90%, we will have problems with prices, but if the 20 ends well on the price cap, we will have solved the situation. Unfortunately we will not take away the suffering from families and businesses ». To confirm Cingolani’s statements, Eni’s president, Andrea De Scalzi, also thinks about it, tracing the report on new Italian supplies after independence from Russian ones: “Algerian gas is now worth 35% of imports – he said – and will rise to 38% next year, up from 12% originally. This means that it contributes almost as much as Russian gas previously, in 2023 Algeria will reach 27 billion cubic meters and before that Russia reached 29 billion. It is essential that Algeria continues like this, we go there every ten days to check that everything is fine, today we have put two other fields into production ».

The current minister also spoke about the Piombino regasification ship, a question that was dealt with harshly by the political debate and which was one of the causes of the fall of the government he was a part of, chaired by Mario Draghi: “It is fundamental that the regasifiers are put into operation as soon as possible because national security is at stake. It is very urgent that, from the beginning of next year, there will be at least the first regasification plant, that of Piombino, and the second by the beginning of 2024. Today we have halved our dependence on Russian gas. Total independence is expected in the second half of 2024, substantially when the two new regasifiers will be placed ». But the timing is uncertain for him too: «I don’t have any security, it’s a legacy that I leave and I hope that everyone realizes that national energy security depends on it. If we have the LNG and we have the ship, and we will not be able to use it, it will be a real suicide; someone will have to take responsibility ”. The date of 2024, the one traced by Cingolani for the Kremlin’s independence from gas, is not accidental, as already in recent weeks, the owner of the Mite had said that this would not be the most complicated winter, but rather the next ( 2023-24). Therefore, the construction of the ships is fundamental.

A thought also for his political adventure which he defines as complex because “apart from the invasion of aliens there have been all possible emergencies, but the PNRR has never stopped”. To those who ask him, however, if he will continue to do politics, the answer is clear: «There is a time for technicians and one in which Parliament must regain its prerogatives and make political choices. And my time from this point of view is over ».

Shortly after another voice from another Italian returns to speak on the crisis that is raging in Europe. This is Paolo Gentiloni, from the European angel investment summit: “All the signs point to an upcoming challenging winter with war, very high energy prices and inflation at new records”. «The financing conditions – he continues – are tightening up, both in Europe and globally. The economic climate is deteriorating. And a recession can no longer be ruled out ». But next year will also be the year in which “we will have a series of tools and resources to support strong investment dynamics in the EU”