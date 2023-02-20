Independent Financial Advisor and Co-Founder of Affari Miei

There is a big alarm related to the decline in the Chinese population given that, after 60 years, the first was registered population decline.

To make the data official was the National Bureau of Statisticsafter announcing that China‘s total population in 2022 is decreased of 850,000 units, settling at 1.41175 billion.

What are the causes of China’s population decline?

Most analysts argue that it lasts anti-Covid policy of China to contain the spread of the virus has negatively affected the birth rate of the country.

Indeed, couples are believed to have postponed or decided not to have children during the health crisis and economic slowdown.

The data is irrefutable: in 2022 they were born 9.56 million childrendown from 10.62 million the previous year.

However, if the covid and everything that has come from it have certainly contributed to the degrowth of the Chinese population, the decline has much more remote roots.

It certainly had a decisive impact on the Chinese population there one-child policy imposed by the government in 1980, which limited the number of children a couple could have below the average of 2.1 needed for a country’s population to remain stable.

Authorities abolished the policy in 2016, replacing it with a two-child limit, but despite that concession, the number of births has dropped every year since.

Il drop in births however, it alone was not enough to explain the demographic decline. The increase in the Chinese population also contributed to decreeing the turning point in the trend of the Chinese population mortality rate of 2022, the highest rate since 1970, which led the number of deaths to exceed that of births.

What are the consequences of China’s demographic decline on the economy?

The world‘s most populous country has long been a crucial source of jobs and demand, fueling the growth in China and around the world.

Wang Fengan expert on China‘s demographic change at the University of California, said that “This is a real historical turning point, the beginning of a long-term and irreversible demographic decline“.

The decrease in the Chinese population for the first time in decades is apparently irreversible, representing a historic change that could have long-term consequences for the national and global economy.

But, in general, the demographic decline puts a huge mortgage on China‘s will to power. It is difficult for a country to be a geopolitical and perhaps even a military superpower with a population in free fall.

Just look at theEuropa where he Japan. Economic giants, of course, but as military actors they are certainly not so dynamic, although their technology still allows for cutting-edge armies, but certainly not suitable for operations on various global chessboards.

If then the goal is rival the USthen we are quite far away.

America may not have the birth rates of a century ago, but it continues to attract young workers and students from around the world, so the demographics it is still largely sustainable.

Which solutions for economic recovery and which growth sectors?

Let’s see what solutions China could adopt. If in the coming years the trend this will remain, it is clear that the country’s growth cannot and must no longer depend on demographic trends.

A shift will be needed in which economic growth will have to depend more on productivity growth, which is driven by government policies.

Some economists argue that increased automation will counter rising labor costs as the number of workers shrinks.

However, this is not a short-term solution, since today the supply of labor still exceeds the demand. The long-term decline in workers would be offset by “improving job quality” and rising education levels.

Furthermore, for some sectors that will face difficulties due to China‘s population decline, there will be some that will be able to expand.

the sector ofsocial care not medical infrastructure of the country are not adapted to the aging of the population.

Their improvement could support the growth of the sector and the economy as a whole.

