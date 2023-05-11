what could change for Europe?

On May 14, nearly 62 million Turkish citizens will elect 600 MPs, the president and potentially several vice-presidents as well. Among the four candidates the two most important are Recep Tayyip Erdoganwhich has ruled the country for two decades, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is the candidate of the main opposition alliance, the so-called “Alliance of the Nation”. But while Erdoğan’s re-election could push the country away from the EU, Kılıçdaroğlu could put Turkey back on the road to democratization.

The opposition advantage – and its limitations

Kılıçdaroğlu is the leader of the largest opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (Republican People’s Party). Anche se il suo score election against Erdoğan is not positive, this time the outcome could be different due to several factors.

The first factor is the economic crisis. The depreciation of the Turkish lira and soaring inflation caused considerable discontent. Over the past 18 months, inflation has risen from 20 per cent to over 80 per cent, although the actual rate is estimated at over 100 per cent.

A second aspect concerns coalition strategies. The opposition bloc includes Turkish, Kurdish, conservative, secular, left-wing and right-wing parties, the largest coalition in Turkish history with such different socio-political orientations. Their unified stance challenges Erdoğan’s identity-focused polarizing discourse, proposing a more inclusive option to voters.

Furthermore also the mismanagement of the government’s response to the catastrophic earthquakes in southeast Turkey play against the incumbent president. Popular anger has mounted against the government for failing to enforce building regulations properly and misspending so-called “earthquake fees”. Above all, the population of the region is traditionally conservative. Mismanagement of the crisis may now shift their loyalties to other shores.

Finally, too the new generation Z group of voters it can change the balance in favor of the opposition. On May 14, around 6 million young people (7 percent of the electorate) will vote for the first time. Most of them are dissatisfied with their lives and with Erdogan’s restrictive policies.

In this context, according to the latest surveys, Kılıçdaroğlu leads with about 42.6 percentwhile Erdoğan’s Popular Alliance has 41.1 percent.

However, defeating Erdoğan will not be easy. The incumbent president and his ruling party, the Justice and Development Party (Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi – AKP), control Turkey’s political institutions, including judges and the media. As happened in the 2019 municipal elections in Istanbul, the Erdoğan government could use state bodies to ask for a recount and/or repeat elections. Even if Erdoğan was ultimately unsuccessful in overturning the 2019 election, a similar situation could be experienced thanks to this unequal playing field. Also, a new one “disinformation law” introduced in October 2022 it tightened control over social media and gave the incumbent government an unfair advantage in information control.

Four possible scenarios – and their implications for EU-Turkey relations

Turkey’s accession process to the European Union is currently stalled. However, that could change depending on the election results.

Indeed, if the opposition were to win the parliamentary and presidential elections, the restoration of democracy and fundamental freedoms would be the priority. This scenario it would open up a space for dialogue which has long been blocked. However, some issues remain controversial: among them, the EU-Turkey agreement on immigration. Unlike Erdoğan, the opposition leader is not satisfied with EU support based only on financial aid, but calls for fair burden sharing. Thus, should the opposition manage to win, a renegotiation of the immigration agreement could be one of the options on the table.

In the opposite scenario – that is, if Erdoğan wins both the parliamentary and presidential elections – would consolidate his authoritarian style of government, further curbing freedom of the press, human rights, separation of powers – and the state of democracy in Turkey in general. Disagreement with the EU and anti-Western rhetoric would still dominate Turkey’s foreign policy. In the event of re-election, essentially, relations would continue to be turbulent.

Another possibility is that opposition wins parliament, but Erdoğan remains president. The institutional clashes between the Presidency and Parliament could lead to political paralysis and perhaps even street riots. As far as foreign policy is concerned, negative external perceptions would likely remain unchanged. Nonetheless, the European Union should be ready to welcome any democratization effort in the countryas not doing so would be perceived as an unfair punishment of citizens who voted for democracy.

Finally, in the scenario where Erdoğan loses the presidency but keeps the parliamentary majority, Kılıçdaroğlu may still be able to introduce institutional and economic reforms thanks to the enormous power granted to the president. Even in this scenario a constant conflict between Parliament and the Presidency, which could slow down the decision-making process. This, in turn, it would weaken relations with the EU.

Basically, in all scenarios where the opposition is able to score some victory, both in parliament and in the Presidency, the‘EU should adopt a more constructive position towards Turkey. A change in the political landscape can put a strain on the European Union, for example, with regard to visa liberalisation, which has always been more about identity than technique. However, it may be difficult for Brussels to keep its promises and take constructive steps in this direction. However, if Kılıçdaroğlu were to win against Erdoğan, the new political landscape could favor a more positive atmosphere in the relationship with the other party.

Turkey at the crossroads

The EU must be prepared for future challenges. Until now, the fear of Erdoğan’s blackmail linked to the release of the migratory flows of Syrian refugees in the EU he prevented Brussels from exerting pressure on him. However, turning a blind eye to his authoritarian practices, the EU has compromised the country’s democratic future. This short-sighted approach, in turn, has brought existing relationships to a more fragile point than they already were.

To conclude, the areas on which Turkey and the EU will have to work together will not depend on the results of the elections. Sooner or later Brussels will have to engage with Ankara for the security of European borders; However, the EU should promote democratic values ​​regardlesseven in direct confrontations with a re-elected Erdoğan: since it has already become evident how cooperation based solely on transactional interests can quickly turn into a confrontation.