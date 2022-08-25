Original title: Why did you buy the iPhone 14 Pro? New processor, new lens, hole-digging screen?

Apple has officially announced that it will hold a fall conference on September 8, which may bring an exciting iPhone 14 series.

Judging from the information currently exposed, the iPhone 14 Pro is the most worthwhile purchase. It has a new A16 chip, 48 million lenses, a hole-drilling screen, etc., with stronger photography and performance. But if the signal, charging and other problems are not solved, it is still “squeezing toothpaste” in my opinion, and there is no need to enter.

And the price of the iPhone 14 Pro has also increased. Why can’t Apple be as cost-effective as Android? Like the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, OnePlus Ace Pro, etc., although they are equipped with the most powerful chips in Android, the price is still very cost-effective.

