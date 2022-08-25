Home Business What did you buy the iPhone 14 Pro for? New processor, new lens, hole-digging screen? _Chip_Apple_Ace
Business

What did you buy the iPhone 14 Pro for? New processor, new lens, hole-digging screen? _Chip_Apple_Ace

by admin
What did you buy the iPhone 14 Pro for? New processor, new lens, hole-digging screen? _Chip_Apple_Ace
2022-08-25 17:34
Source: Rabbit tearing machine

Original title: Why did you buy the iPhone 14 Pro? New processor, new lens, hole-digging screen?

Apple has officially announced that it will hold a fall conference on September 8, which may bring an exciting iPhone 14 series.

Judging from the information currently exposed, the iPhone 14 Pro is the most worthwhile purchase. It has a new A16 chip, 48 million lenses, a hole-drilling screen, etc., with stronger photography and performance. But if the signal, charging and other problems are not solved, it is still “squeezing toothpaste” in my opinion, and there is no need to enter.

And the price of the iPhone 14 Pro has also increased. Why can’t Apple be as cost-effective as Android? Like the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, OnePlus Ace Pro, etc., although they are equipped with the most powerful chips in Android, the price is still very cost-effective.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Guangdong Province

See also  The iPhone 13 antenna is made of plastic water bottles

You may also like

Rally 1000 Miglia: everything is ready for the...

Interest rate effect weighs on Toll Brothers, purchase...

Peloton collapses (-17.5%) after the publication of the...

eVISO: all the main KPIs in triple-digit growth...

Replacement parts of new energy vehicles that can’t...

UBS: eurozone is already in recession due to...

iPhone 14 Pro display punch hole and status...

US markets start slightly up, eyes on the...

Apple iPhone 14 Pro mockup showcase includes purple...

Football: Italian Serie A at the top for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy