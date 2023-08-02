What does a Chief Operating Officer (COO) actually do?

Planner, organiser, head of operational business and link between management and employees: a COO has a lot to do. Shannon Fagan/Getty

It sounds a bit like something from the Wild West and a bit cheesy, but you can imagine what is meant: The COO is a “riding shotgun,” say the two US authors Stephen A. Miles and Nathan Bennett, the one have written a whole book about this role, which is not at all easy to grasp. Originally, the term “riding shotgun” described the coachman’s bodyguard. So the one who sat in the front of the wagon with his rifle at the ready when the settlers went west. Determined to fight invaders and do dangerous dirty jobs. All so that the trek can continue on its way to the promised land.

On the one hand, the Chief Operating Officer (also Chief Operations Officer) is “only” the co-driver, the number two behind the CEO – on the other hand, the fate of the entire company may depend on him and his commitment. It can be “probably the toughest job in the company,” Miles and Bennett write in their book Riding Shotgun: The Role of the COO.

What are the duties of a COO?

Seabstian Wesserle and Christian Graser, founders of the recruiting agency Angeheuert in Innsbruck, choose a somewhat less wild comparison: “Especially in a startup, the COO must be the Swiss army knife” – versatile, effective and efficient, practical. Recruiters are observing that the role of the COO is becoming increasingly important in the startup environment.