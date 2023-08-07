What does a CHRO actually do? And what do you earn there?

Not the chief interviewer: the tasks of a CHRO are significantly greater. Thomas Barwick/Getty

“There is no business without people.” In a single, short sentence, Lindsay Ross explains why the “People” area is so important in a company and why it is in the top management team, at C-Level, represented. Ross has been Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Austrian Unicorn Bitpanda since June 2021.

It is all the more astonishing that, like many of her colleagues, she also reports that she often has to fight for attention and recognition. The misconception is widespread: HR, anyone can do that. And somehow there is something soft about the Human Resources department, as if it were the Easy Peasy Department. What girls. Friderike Schröder, CHRO at the Berlin fintech Ratepay says: “As an HR person, you often fall and then have to get up again and straighten your crown. Working against a headwind or sometimes having to take a detour is part of the job.”

So it seems to be a tough and deeply underestimated job, managing the human resources department. In fact, HR professionals are currently in great demand, especially in the startup sector. So let’s take a closer look: What does a Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Chief People Officer or Chief People and Culture Officer (the terms are used more or less interchangeably) actually do? How do you become that, what do you have to be particularly good at? Where are the pitfalls, where are the opportunities?

