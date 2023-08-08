What does it mean for companies when managers die unexpectedly?

What are these people?

These are often people who have built up very company-specific knowledge in a specialist position over many years, which is strategically relevant in competition. Where there is no personal backup or other colleagues who are similarly well versed. These are exit staff risks that are being considered in research.

It’s a paradox: From the point of view of strategic management, one would say that these are exactly the people who are relevant to competition and that a company needs. People with specific knowledge that is worth a lot on the market. Where you differ from the competition. But these are exactly the people who can disappear at any time; because they quit, or because they have an accident. These can then be very critical cases.

