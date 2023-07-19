What does the agreement between the European Union and Tunisia foresee?

On July 16, theEuropean Union has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tunisiawhich, in intent, it should improve cooperation between the two sides on a wide range of dossiers, starting with migration. The agreement was signed during the joint visit to Tunis by the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloniby the Dutch premier, Mark Rutteand the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Sunday’s visit followed that of the same European personalities on 11 June.

The intensification of relations with President Saied’s government underlines the importance recognized by the EU, also and above all under the Italian impetus, for relations with Tunis. A focus that however collides with the serious ones human rights violations suffered by migrants and asylum seekers of sub-Saharan origin and the general deterioration of the democratic situation in the country.

The main reason for this European attention certainly lies in the increase in irregular arrivals from Tunisia to Italy since last autumn. In 2023, over 50% of departures to the Italian coasts took place from Tunisiareversing a trend that has seen the Libya as the main starting point in the Central Mediterranean. This change is also accompanied by a significant increase in the number of irregular arrivals in Italy, which almost reached 80,000 in 2023.

Multidimensional partnership

The memorandum signed in Tunis presents itself as the basis for a multidimensional partnership between the EU and Tunisia. In fact, the agreement covers many crucial dossiers for bilateral relations, such as support for economic development and the macro-economic stabilization of the Tunisian country, as well as the opportunities of the green and digital transition. The text also addresses some more sectoral thematic areas, but promising for future relations, such as cooperation for a usustainable use of water resources. Although the proposal for a comprehensive partnership constitutes a step in the right direction, it is clear that the main political investment contained in the memorandum concerns the deepening of cooperation on migration matters.

The European goal remains that of reduce the number of irregular arrivals to Italy. Although the agreement – and recent developments within the EU – have been welcomed in Italy as a significant change in European policies, which are finally focusing on the external dimension to reduce the number of departures, the paradigm does not seem to change much compared to the last few years. The idea of ​​providing a third country like Tunisia with additional financial resources in exchange for a greater commitment to control and manage migratory movements towards Europe was already contained in the agreements with Turkey of 2016 or in those ofItaly with Libya in 2017. Obviously each of these countries – and the agreements signed between them and European actors – have their own peculiarities, but the basic reasons for greater cooperation remain the same.

What does the agreement on the funds provide

The memorandum is very generic when it comes to the concrete financial contribution to Tunisia. Commission sources then mentioned that 105 million euros will be allocated by the EU specifically to strengthen Tunisia’s migration capacities, while from the Leyen he had already announced last month that 150 million should be made available to stabilize the finances of the Tunisian state in crisis. The rest of the resources should then be allocated following a separate agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund. The assumption is that a more stable country from an economic point of view would be a more reliable partner in the field of migration. In fact, coordination will be strengthened in search and rescue operations and in the fight against criminal networks, which – according to the contractors – are the main factor used to explain the growth of irregular movements.

However, Tunisia kept the point during the negotiations, reiterating – also in the text of the memorandum – that it does not want to become a stopping place where irregular migrants are detained and that it manages its borders autonomously, and not on behalf of Europe . For its part, the EU is committed to developing regular entry channels for Tunisian workers (Talent Partnerships) and ensure greater access to research and exchange programs such as Horizon e Erasmus+. The Tunisian government instead agrees to revive the return cooperation, but only with regard to Tunisian citizens illegally present in Europe, and not for migrants from other states, especially Africans. The concessions to Italy of the European agreement of 8 June on repatriation are therefore weakened from the outset, with which the government would have liked to encourage the transfer of citizens of third countries also to transit countries such as Tunisia.

Violations of the human rights of migrants

In any case, it is alarming to note that the signing of the agreement took place precisely in the days in which growing violations of human rights are being documented and the collective refoulement in Libya by the Tunisian authorities of over a thousand people, abandoned in the desert across the border in degrading conditions. The agreement mentions respect for human rights, but it seems more like a concession to form: it is clear that the European priority at the moment is concentrated on containment of movements across the Mediterranean.

If from a political point of view the recent developments therefore constitute steps forward, the content of the memorandum, on the other hand, raises more than one doubt, starting from the lack of concrete forms of safeguard against the human rights violations perpetrated by the Tunisian authorities against migrants. Indeed, the political legitimacy that President Saied derives from signing an agreement of this kind could also reassure him on the possibility of continuing with this conduct.

Finally, it seems paradoxical that the EU once again relies on the collaboration of a third country to manage migratory flows in the Mediterranean at a time when it is trying to adopt its own regulation against the exploitation of migration by external actors. By delegating even more responsibility to a government like the Tunisian one, the EU actually equips it with the tools to exert even more pressure in the future, weakening its position.

