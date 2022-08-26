With the price of TTF gas skyrocketing, in recent days there has often been talk of the consequences for investors of the energy crisis in Europe. Also Schroders experts explain that the precarious situation of gas supplies in Europe has been the center of attention of the markets after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at the end of February, given the dependence of the main European economies (in particular Germany and Italy) from natural gas from Moscow.

The situation became even more critical when the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was closed for maintenance in July. It is now back in operation, but supply has been reduced, jeopardizing the EU’s target of filling storage sites to 80% capacity in November 2022 and 90% in 2023.

The effects of the rise in the price of gas

According to Mark Lacey, Head of Global Resource Equities di Schroders, “Europe is facing a period of 18-24 months of very high prices for gas and electricity, and has become the premium market for gas in this period, with prices above those of Asia and the United States. United; it will remain so until we begin to see significant new volumes starting in 2024-25 ”.

“EU member states have recently agreed on a voluntary 15% reduction in gas consumption, but this measure could become mandatory if supplies continue to be disrupted,” he says. Azad Zangana, Senior European Economist and Strategist di Schroders. “Although energy inflation fell from 42% to 39.7% yoy in the latest reading, we expect further price hikes to keep energy inflation and headline inflation high in the second half of this year, which in turn will reduce the spending power of families ”.

Mark Lacey adds that “after a price increase of around 400% year on year, gas demand in Europe is likely to drop by around 10% in 2022. Even with lower prices, it is unlikely to grow significantly in 2023, given the risk of recession ”.

Possible rationing for companies

Arianna Fox, European Equities Analyst di Schroders, highlights that “the chemical industry is directly exposed to the risk of gas shortage. The German government could compensate for the reduction in supplies from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline introducing rationing to the industry, but there are still many questions about how this would happen. For example, will all sectors face the same level of rationing? It may happen that the government tries to protect sectors such as food and beverage production or healthcare companies: as a result, other industries such as chemicals would have to bear a greater burden, which would hit their production harder. The problem is that chemicals are used in so many other products and processes. Each industry would therefore be affected by the reduction in supply or the increase in prices ”.

For Mark Lacey “it is a continuation of pipeline flows is more likely (albeit at reduced levels) rather than a complete interruption of supplies, which would take away from Russia all its influence on Europe, in addition to the significant impact on the country’s export revenues ”.

When will prices start to go down

The demand for gas is not only high in Europe, but all over the world. Countries are trying to close polluting coal plants and switch to natural gas as an intermediate step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions: this means that Europe is currently competing with countries such as India and China for the purchase of LNGthe supplies of which will however be limited in the next two years.

For Mark Lacey, “the main reason for this lack of supply is due to the upstream scarcity of investment in gas projects, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and previous low regional gas prices. However, after the next 24 months, Europe will start to have some alternative options for gas supplylike the United States and Qatar “.

However, even when new supplies of LNG become available, according to Schroders it is Gas prices are unlikely to drop to previous levels, given the growing demand from other regions and gas being a transition fuel. This would have long-term implications for energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals, even after the current crisis is over. These sectors would still face higher costs than they were used to previously, with an impact on their profitability.

Who are the winners of the gas crisis

In the medium to long term, according to Schroders, a clear winner of the gas crisis will likely be the renewable energy sectorwhose projects may not be an immediate solution to the problem, but are much faster to put into operation than, for example, a nuclear power plant.

However, in the short term, there is a clear winner emerging from the current crisis: US gas producers. As Mark Lacey points out, “About two-thirds of US gas resources are found in Texas, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Oklahoma. All of these markets have transportable access to international markets and are in a favorable position to export gas to Europe at an attractive price of around $ 8.90 / m3. This is likely to drive US gas prices up in the long run, increasing the attractiveness of US gas companies to investors. “