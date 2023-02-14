Strategists at Goldman Sachs believe the Fed may have to raise the policy rate to 5.5% if U.S. retail sales are strong on Wednesday. Economists at Morgan Stanley said that the next few meetings will raise interest rates by 25 basis points. .

The U.S. CPI grew by 6.4% year-on-year in January, the seventh consecutive month of year-on-year growth slowdown, but the slowdown was less than expected, and the market expected a growth rate of 6.2%; after excluding the volatile food and energy, the core CPI increased year-on-year in January It slowed to 5.6%, the slowest growth rate since December 2021, but still higher than the market’s expected growth rate of 5.5%.

The month-on-month growth rate of CPI in January accelerated from 0.1% in December last year to 0.5%, the highest growth rate in three months, and the month-on-month growth rate of core CPI accelerated from 0.3% in December to 0.4%, all in line with market expectations. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell previously emphasized the importance of indicators-the growth of core service industry inflation after excluding real estate slowed down in January, with a year-on-year increase of 6.2% and a month-on-month increase of 0.27%, the lowest month-on-month growth rate since October last year.

Core services inflation, which excludes housing, Powell’s focus, slowed in January

An earlier article on Wall Street Insights pointed out that housing prices were the main driver of the CPI rise in January, contributing almost half of the month-on-month increase in the CPI in January. In addition, food, gasoline and natural gas also contributed to the month-on-month increase in CPI in January.

How does CPI affect the Fed? The media pointed out that Fed policymakers had previously stated that the road to falling inflation would be bumpy. While the overall trend is downward, some months and different inflation categories did show upward pressure on prices. After the blowout growth of non-agricultural employment in January announced earlier this month, the CPI report for January showed that inflation persisted in the US economy, requiring the Fed to take further action.

Nick Timiraos, a reporter known as the “New Fed News Agency,” pointed out at the beginning of the report that,

A strong inflation report on Tuesday could keep Fed officials on track to raise interest rates at their March meeting and signal that further hikes are possible.

Then Timiraos wrote that the inflation report explains why, in recent public appearances, Fed officials have prepared themselves to curb inflation for longer than many investors expected. Those investors in recent weeks have expected a faster decline in inflation.

After the announcement of the CPI, people on Wall Street gave inconsistent evaluations. Some people think that the Fed will tighten more aggressively, and the peak interest rate may be higher. Some people think that the rising trend of US stocks has not been changed. Some people predict that interest rates may be cut in December this year.

Goldman Sachs Asset ManagementStrategistMaria VassalouThe strength of core inflation suggests the Fed has a lot to do to get inflation back down to 2%, he said. If U.S. retail sales are also strong on Wednesday, the Fed may have to raise its policy rate to 5.5 percent in an effort to curb inflation.

Bloomberg EconomicsChief U.S. EconomistAnna Wong believes that the CPI in January has weakened the downward trend of inflation in the past few months. The CPI report showed that rising energy prices and falling commodity inflation slowed, while service prices remained strong. That should help push markets in the direction the Fed wants, which aims to keep rates higher for longer in order to curb price pressures.

Santander US Capital MarketsChief U.S. EconomistStephen StanleyThe CPI data was broadly in line with expectations, but the situation could have been worse, commented. As long as housing costs are rising as rapidly as they have in the past, it will be difficult for inflation to get anywhere near the levels the Fed would like to see. The decline in used car prices and air ticket prices reflected in this CPI report may not last.

Morgan StanleyChief EconomistEllen CentnerAccording to the commentary, we expect that the Fed’s tightening path will be basically formulated in the May meeting, and the next few meetings will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at a time. But after May, a slowing labor market and more benign inflation data should set the stage for a halt to the tightening cycle and, eventually, the first rate cut in December.

22V ResearchFounder and Chief Market Strategist atDennis DeBusschereIt is believed that the overall growth of CPI in January was slightly higher than expected due to the owner’s equivalent rent (OER). In the latest CPI adjustment, the weight of OER has increased. This is why people think there is an upside risk to the data. The weight of used cars has dropped. Given that rent data in the private market has collapsed, we know that OER will decline over time. This is why the market will take well the expected data.

Infrastructure Capital Advisorschief investment officer ofJay HatfieldWe continue to expect inflation to decline rapidly as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is slow to reflect the reality of housing deflation in their estimates of housing inflation. The lag period for this effect is about 12 months, so the notification data for the second half of the year should move down quickly.

Allianz Groupchief economic advisor and strategistMohamed El-ErianFed policymakers face less difficulty than market participants, he said. Decision makers have to consider what mistakes I can afford to make. Given the underlying strength of the labor market, the mistake they can make now is to focus the economy too much on persistent inflation. It’s better to put the inflation genie back in the bottle than to unwind prematurely.

BMO CapitaleconomistBen JefferyThe market’s knee-jerk rebound today stemmed from the unrounded core CPI numbers. We saw a ten-second sell-off before returning to almost flat levels, with the spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries narrowing and then widening to -84 basis points. In our view, there is nothing in the CPI data that calls into question the hawkish commitment of the FOMC.

Interactive BrokersChief Strategist ofSteve SosnickAccording to the commentary, the core CPI was revised up slightly as expected. The market is seeing higher month-on-month inflation, while the politicians are seeing lower year-on-year inflation. If traders are really worried about CPI, there will be no rebound in US stocks on Monday, the day before CPI is announced, and US stock futures will not rise before CPI is announced. Data in line with expectations is just a speed bump for the stock market rally. Of course, the rebound in U.S. debt has provided a further excuse for U.S. stocks to rebound.

Cornerstone Wealthfirst time investment officerCliff HodgeThere may be some volatility on Tuesday morning, but the market is taking it in stride and may not let the positive momentum in U.S. stocks derail, he said. The month-on-month CPI was in line with expectations, while the year-on-year growth rate was slightly worse than expected. More volatile commodity inflation continues to provide a positive impact through unsustainable falls in used car and air ticket prices, while services inflation remains stubbornly high.

VanguardeconomistAndrew PattersonThe commentary stated that this Tuesday’s CPI report did not change our expectations for macro fundamentals and Fed policy, but it emphasized the need to continue to depend on the data and focus on the subtle differences in the released data, as well as the overall data.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.