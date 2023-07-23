What else can we afford? Assistant (43): I only spend half as much on free time



7/23/2023 8:43 am

Energy and food in particular have become significantly more expensive. Inflation averaged 6.9 percent last year. At ntv.de, people from all income groups regularly reveal what that means for their everyday lives – what they earn, what they spend how much money on and what’s left over at the end of the month. Today:

A press department assistant

Name: I want to remain anonymous*

Alter: 43

Place of residence: Berlin-Mitte

Education: Industrial clerk, evening studies in economics

Current activity: Assistant to the press department

Working time per week: 39 hours

Monthly gross salary: 3817 euros

Vacation and Christmas bonus: a total of 4896 euros gross vacation bonus and 13th salary

Marital status Unmarried

Household net income per month: 2585 euros

Monthly rent for a 2-room apartment with 59 square meters: 747.57 euros warm (582.03 euros rent; 125.48 euros operating costs; 40.06 euros heating and hot water)

Monthly costs for heating: 40.06 euros as an advance payment for district heating (combined heat and power)

How much they have risen during the energy crisis: They have fallen by almost 8 percent, I deliberately heated less and saved water.

Monthly electricity costs: 54.96 euros

How much they have increased during the energy crisis: by almost 4 percent

Additional fixed costs per month:

Private pension provision 85 euros Insurance: 117 euros for liability, accident, legal protection and private additional dental insurance Mobile phone 9.50 euros Internet 28 euros Music and TV streaming 20.50 euros Broadcasting fee 18.36 euros Sport club 66 euros – that would be the biggest cost factor that I could avoid, but it also serves my mental balance and my health. I’m not an outdoor or online sportswoman. I still have a car – as long as it still comes through the TÜV: 55 euros for fuel, tax, car insurance, ADAC. Workshop and TÜV come on top. I need it for trips into the surrounding area, i.e. trips or family visits. But that’s still cheaper than car sharing. Donations: 6 euros for animal welfare (my employer pays the 49 euros for the Germany ticket)

The bottom line is that disposable household income for groceries, hygiene, leisure time, clothing, holidays etc.: around 1380 euros

How much of it I put aside: I also count 200 euros among my fixed costs, which go into a savings account for holidays, car repairs, major household purchases such as a washing machine, etc.

How much more I spend on groceries today than a year ago: I can’t say, I spend around 285 euros a month. I cook with Hellofresh, which costs me around 46 euros a week. I have the feeling that I spend less money there, don’t waste any food and eat more variety than if I had to plan and sometimes only had to buy large packs in the supermarket. In addition, there are around 100 euros in the supermarket for bread, fruit, dairy products and drinks.

What I spend the most money on: Leisure activities and restaurants. But we all reduced it a lot in our circle of friends. Admission for clubs is between 20 and 35 euros. A cocktail costs on average 10 to 12 euros, beer 5 euros. Cinema costs 14 euros, in the restaurant it is now closer to 40 euros for an evening of food and drink. Concert tickets in advance cost at least 80 euros, my maximum is 120 euros. Overall, I spent a good 380 euros on leisure activities in the first few months of this year, but I’ve now reduced it to around 150 euros per month. I also spend a lot on vacations for single travelers because single rooms are more expensive per person compared to two people sharing a double room.

Other expenses:

Household stuff: around 60 euros for plants, decorations, textiles, furnishings etc. Drugstore 50 euros Contact lenses 50 euros Clothing: 150 euros in the first months of 2023, now reduced to 80 euros Gifts: around 50 euros for friends and family for birthdays etc.

How much I spend on holidays: For a six-day package holiday to Spain in May I spent around 800 euros plus around 200 euros on site for food and drink etc. Previously the same package holiday would have cost less than 600 euros. I travel three to four times a year for a weekend or a week, before Corona and the other crises for about 600 to 700 euros each.

Where do I save due to high inflation:

I have reduced TV streaming subscriptions to currently 13 euros. I save in my social life, go out less, meet fewer friends. Instead, I spend the time with sports or at home. Of course, I would have further savings potential with clothes, new purchases for the apartment and, thirdly, with my sports club membership. I’m not the cheap gym, outdoor or online type of person though – I love taking classes.

How much is left at the end of the month: The first few months of 2023 nothing because I spent too much on my leisure activities. I hope that there will now be 100 to 200 euros left over per month.

Wishes for politicians: I belong to the middle class, but if I have to start calculating my expenses, I fear that if things continue to develop like this, the middle class will be part of the new socially disadvantaged class. And so at some point they are on a similar level to the socially disadvantaged, only with the difference that the middle class does not receive any support because the socially disadvantaged are even worse off and depend on support, which in turn is financed by the taxpayers. Where will this end? It hurts the economy. When the middle class stops consuming, production shuts down, products are taken off the market, companies close, jobs are lost – leading to even more socially disadvantaged people.

Inflation at your fingertips

The details of these most important incomes and expenses are based on self-disclosures and do not claim to be complete.

Exciting, isn’t it? If you would like to take part, please send us an e-mail to join[at]ntv.de

I wish that politicians would act, as is actually intended, in the interests and for the best of their people and see themselves as their representatives, enter into dialogue with the citizens, take a look at reality instead of just imposing bans and penalties on their high horse, spreading fear instead of hope and pushing through their ideologies. This is how I feel about communication since the Corona pandemic. The media play their part in this. The politicians have simply lost any connection to reality, to the people. Citizens’ consultation hours like those of the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegner, give hope.

And I would be in favor of politicians only occupying positions for which they actually have experience in terms of content. The best example: a man who studied philosophy, philology and German is our economics minister? He has no idea. It’s the same as if I were to work as a doctor with my economics degree. In real working life you need to have experience in the area you want to work in. Why doesn’t that apply to politics? There are just so many unbelievable examples where you scratch your head and are just stunned with worry about where it is going and have no idea how it will develop. I feel unguided, unsupported, unappreciated, unappreciated by our politics.

*The name is known to the editors

