What else can we afford? Food chemist (43): Electricity now costs me a good 70 percent more



08/06/2023 10:42 am

Energy and food in particular have become significantly more expensive. Inflation averaged 6.9 percent last year. At ntv.de, people from all income groups regularly reveal what that means for their everyday lives – what they earn, what they spend how much money on and what’s left over at the end of the month. Today:

A single food chemist

Name: I want to remain anonymous*

Alter: 43

Residence: Bergisch Gladbach

Education: Studies in food chemistry, doctorate

Current occupation: food chemist

Working hours per week: 38.5

Monthly gross salary: 5500 euros

Holiday and Christmas bonuses: a total of half a month’s salary

Marital status: divorced, one child

Household net income per month: 4596 euros – my salary, maintenance for my teenage son and child support

Monthly installments and additional costs for my condominium with three rooms and 81 square meters: 1135 euros including heating, fees (household allowance) and garage rent

Monthly costs for heating: 62 euros for gas and water charges

How much these have increased during the energy crisis: I can’t say yet, because the accounts are not yet available, I estimate 30 percent more.

Monthly electricity costs: 98 euros

How much these have increased during the energy crisis: from a discount of 57 euros to a discount of 98 euros. Our consumption has not increased, but our water is also heated by a flow heater, i.e. electricity.

Additional fixed costs per month:

242 euros for a car, a motorcycle, a scooter and a caravan: insurance, taxes, ADAC, workshop, inspections, petrol around 250 euros, 317 euros for private pension insurance as well as life, supplementary health, household contents and liability insurance Sparrate child 15 EuroLotto and Aktion-Mensch Lot 28 eurosSportstudio 25 eurosMembership fees for sports club and professional association 20 eurosMobile phone for me and my child + landline + internet: 59.50 eurosStreaming and digital book flat rate 22.50 broadcasting fee 18.36 eurosMedication and contact lenses: 20 euros

Additional expenses for my child:

about 50 euros for school materials, hiking days, etc. School support association converted to 17 euros

The bottom line is disposable household income for groceries, hygiene, leisure time, clothing, holidays, etc.: almost 2300 euros – this is where everything else falls in: spare parts for our bicycles, clothing, cinema, football tickets, outdoor pool, climbing forest, gifts for birthdays and Christmas.

How much more I spend on groceries today than a year ago: around 100 euros more, mainly for fish and poultry. In total, including delivery services, I spend around 500 euros.

Special expenses: Extra repayment of my home loan annually 3650 euros; I will have paid off my apartment by 2028/2029.

How much I spend on vacation: I travel once or twice a year for a total of around 4000 euros plus two to three short trips, for example to visit my parents or friends. So far this year I’ve spent 1800 plus 2300 euros plus short trips.

Inflation at your fingertips

The details of these most important incomes and expenses are based on self-disclosures and do not claim to be complete.

If you would like to take part, please send us an e-mail to join[at]ntv.de

Where do I save due to high inflation: Purchase of a balcony solar system to reduce my electricity costs.

How much is left at the end of the month: around 500 euros on average.

How much of it I put back: Almost everything that is left. I use it to pay for expensive spontaneous purchases, such as my motorcycle two years ago, or expensive replacement purchases, such as a new (used) car after a total loss as a result of an accident.

Wishes to politicians: Less money sent directly to the parents, that doesn’t go down well enough with the children, for example the children’s bonus of 100 euros last year. I think it would be better, for example, to promote free snacks during school breaks in schools where parents have low incomes, school working groups and sports clubs, etc. When applying for grants and funding, bureaucracy should be reduced, the hurdles are very high due to evidence, etc. And the funding opportunities should be better known.

*The name is known to the editors

