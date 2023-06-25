What else can we afford? Instructor (39): I spend 50 percent more on heating



Energy and food in particular have become significantly more expensive. Inflation averaged 6.9 percent last year. At ntv.de, people from all salary brackets regularly reveal what that means for their everyday lives – what they earn, what they spend how much money on and what’s left over at the end of the month. Today:

A trainer at an educational institution

Name: I want to remain anonymous*

Alter: 39

Residence: Berlin-Lichtenberg

Education: Bachelor of Business Education

Current job: Instructor for economics and personnel planning at an independent educational institution. We prepare young people who need new career prospects for an apprenticeship.

Working hours per week: 37.5 hours

Monthly gross salary: 3615 euros

Holiday and/or Christmas bonus: no extra bonus

Marital status Unmarried

Household net income per month: 2383.43 euros

Rent per month for a two-room apartment with 54 square meters: 573.48 euros warm

Monthly costs for heating: 135.48 euros for central heating

How much they have increased during the energy crisis: by 46.48 euros

Monthly electricity costs: 54 euros

How much these have increased during the energy crisis: by 9 euros

Additional fixed costs per month:

Internet incl. landline 25.88 eurosMobile phone 34.98 euros Spotify 9.90 eurosRadio fee: pro rata per month 18.36 eurosTicket for local public transport 49 eurosPrivate pension insurance 157.06 eurosHousehold contents/liability insurance: pro rata per month 9.88 eurosFitness studio 19.90 Euro

The bottom line is that freely disposable household income for groceries, hygiene, leisure time, clothing, holidays, etc.: 1430.99 euros

How much more I spend on groceries today than I did a year ago: About 15 percent. I go shopping every day and spend about 10 euros a day instead of 8.50 euros before, so about 70 euros a week – the supermarket around the corner is also open on Sundays.

What I spend the most money on: Grocery, leisure activities such as cultural and sporting events – I play basketball and like to go to concerts or comedy shows – eating out and ordering food

How much I spend on vacation: About 3,000 euros a year, flight prices have increased by around 20 percent.

Where I could save: When eating out and ordering food as well as when shopping for groceries. I’m just starting to cook more often instead of going to a restaurant or going to a concert. Because I’m moving soon and I want to go on vacation in November.

How much is left at the end of the month: around 500 euros

How much of it I put aside: I save 400 euros on a flexible money account for special expenses such as vacation, the deposit, a new mobile phone and such things. I leave the remaining 100 euros as a buffer in the current account.

Wishes for politicians: Greater support for single people, for example a household allowance for single people, because living alone is not always a conscious choice, i.e. not a luxury decision. Housing costs can be shared with several people. Housing has become so expensive that many friends and acquaintances are considering subletting rooms.

*The name is known to the editors

