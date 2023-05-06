Home » What else happened at the 52nd St.Gallen Symposium
Business

What else happened at the 52nd St.Gallen Symposium

by admin
What else happened at the 52nd St.Gallen Symposium

What else happened at the St.Gallen Symposium – a thousand sausages for a thousand guests

Eckart von Hirschhausen lies flat in front of a fly named Erika, thunder and lightning accompany the conclusion, a climate activist needs an airplane: The 52nd St.Gallen Symposium is more than just the attempted academic coping with the climate crisis and the generational contract.

St.Gallen sausages are also excellent for networking for economist Klaus W. Wellershoff (right).

Image: Ralph Ribi

In the auditorium, in discussion groups and in the numerous sessions, the 52nd St.Gallen Symposium is about nothing less than saving the world. During the lunch break, on the other hand, it’s all about the sausage. More than 1000 St.Gallen bratwurst were fried for a good 1000 participants on campus. They were clearly the hit and apparently not affected by food waste.

See also  In April, China's logistics industry prosperity index was 43.8%. Expert: The policy of ensuring smooth freight transportation has added impetus to the industry's stabilization-Industry Economy-Market Information Network

You may also like

Ex-US First Lady Michelle Obama launches food company

Ferrari accelerates on the accounts. Revenues soar, profit...

Nobel Peace Prize winner Matviychuk wants Putin by...

Big Tech, the five stars between lights and...

Gold towards new all-time highs but demand from...

Promise broken: Swiss Post secretly closes branches

Marco Travaglio, the man on the right passed...

Companies use crises for more profit

ECB raises rates by 25 basis points. Mortgages,...

Media Column: The Power of Images

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy