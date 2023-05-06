What else happened at the 52nd St.Gallen Symposium

What else happened at the St.Gallen Symposium – a thousand sausages for a thousand guests Eckart von Hirschhausen lies flat in front of a fly named Erika, thunder and lightning accompany the conclusion, a climate activist needs an airplane: The 52nd St.Gallen Symposium is more than just the attempted academic coping with the climate crisis and the generational contract.

St.Gallen sausages are also excellent for networking for economist Klaus W. Wellershoff (right). Image: Ralph Ribi

In the auditorium, in discussion groups and in the numerous sessions, the 52nd St.Gallen Symposium is about nothing less than saving the world. During the lunch break, on the other hand, it’s all about the sausage. More than 1000 St.Gallen bratwurst were fried for a good 1000 participants on campus. They were clearly the hit and apparently not affected by food waste.