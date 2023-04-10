The current IPCC report made it clear once again that we cannot lose any more time when it comes to climate protection. After all, with ambitious climate protection it is obviously still possible to mitigate global warming in such a way that the consequences for us humans remain reasonably manageable. But that requires a quick and consistent reversal in energy production and energy consumption.

An important contribution in this sense is the reform of the Building Energy Act initiated by the Federal Government – ​​more precisely by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Loud Federal Environment Agency the operation of buildings in Germany causes around 35 percent of final energy consumption and around 30 percent of CO₂ emissions. Significantly reducing CO₂ emissions in the building sector is therefore essential in order to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, which are binding under international law.

As was to be expected, this has led to a number of negative reactions – one is inclined to say: in the spirit of the German Leitkultur, which is always good at explaining why something supposedly doesn’t work, but is never able to formulate any constructive suggestions of its own.

Thankfully, taz editor Susanne Schwarz took the trouble to take a look at the reform proposal and write down the reform proposals that the Green Ministry of Economic Affairs presented.

The focus is on the central regulation that no fossil heating systems may be installed in new buildings from 2024 (valid in Denmark since 2013, applies in Flanders from 2025). This is also the basis of the often opinionated but fact-free debates. This is because the transitional regulations for existing heating systems in the reform proposal are being ignored. Susanne Schwarz listed them in detail in her post. And I have to say: The reform proposals are socially quite well balanced, quite the opposite of what competing parties and the Fossil lobby would like you to believe. The traffic light also seems to be quite unanimous on the reform proposals. The only controversial question is whether and to what extent the current additional costs for climate-friendly heating systems should be compensated financially by the state. It can be assumed that the costs for installation will become noticeably cheaper in the foreseeable future and the costs for fossil fuels will rise significantly. There is a need for financial support primarily for the transformation process, but not in the long term.

If you want to take part in the debate about the energy transition and in particular about the heating transition in a fact-based and enlightening way, we strongly recommend this article by Susanne Schwarz for (Easter) reading. With this in mind, a happy Easter to everyone.